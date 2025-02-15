"Producers you're going to hell" — Love Island: All Stars fans complain about Catherine and Omar's screentime

Love Island: All Stars Season 2 aired a new episode on February 14, 2025. It saw the couples celebrate Valentine's Day by going on self-prepared dates. During those dates, the islanders discussed their connections and the future of their relationships. While most couples were showcased having deep conversations, netizens claimed only a brief segment of Omar and Catherine's date was aired.

Omar told Catherine his cousin looked forward to meeting her and introducing her to the rest of the family. Hearing that, Catherine confessed she could not wait to be around his family.

"Moving forward, like, I know we're closed off. Me and you against the world," Omar added.

Besides that brief conversation comprising those sentences, nothing more was shown about their date. The couple was later nominated for elimination alongside Ronnie and Harriett, and Elma and Sammy having received the fewest votes from the public.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on the screentime granted to Catherine and Omar. They criticized the production for sidelining the couple and giving them seconds of airtime if any at all. Netizens claimed there were leaps in their storyline that were not aired. They believed Catherine and Omar became elimination nominees because their chemistry was not displayed on screen.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Catherine and Omar's screentime (Image via X/@mys4ria)

"The producers set Catherine up so badly by showing every damn convo she has with everyone rather than Omar… and compared to every couple… Comar get the least amount of screentime… Producers you’re going to hell in a handbasket," a fan wrote.

"Ok by WHY was Catherine and Omar’s scene like 15 seconds at most and shorter than everyone else’s ????" another fan commented.

"really enjoyed my Catherine and Omar crumbs tonight. GOOD FOOD!" a netizen tweeted.

Love Island: All Stars fans were displeased by Catherine and Omar's lack of screen appearance.

"Y’all are f**king p*ssing me off why are Catherine and Omar scenes always getting cut short ?! Why do I have to tweet yall everyday about this ?! This is unfair AF and I feel highly discriminated against , on behalf of Catherine & Omar," a user reacted.

"ITV why are u showing only 5 seconds of catherine and omar? what could this truly be about," a person commented.

"They really said Catherine and Omar are only allowed 10 seconds of screen time YOU REEK @LoveIsland," another fan wrote.

"Showing other couples for 3 mins and just 1 min for Catherine and Omar is crazy!!! This show should end….," one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"catherine and omar saying they’re closed off and we never saw them have that convo. the producers are going to hell man," a person reacted.

"Catherine and Omar have been done dirty. This is what happens when you barely show them. Out of sight out of mind! Not happy!" another netizen commented.

"Something really special" — Love Island: All Stars alum Omar's cousin on his relationship with Catherine

In Episode 33 of Love Island: All Stars, Omar got the opportunity to talk to his cousin, Patricia. He was thrilled to see her on-screen and admitted to having a feeling it would be her. After asking about his well-being, Patricia praised Omar's journey in the villa and told him all his loved ones were proud of him and rooting for him.

When Omar asked her about his connection with Catherine, she said:

"No, I think you make a nice couple. You complement each other, you bounce off each other well. I feel like she's brought light to your life and I feel like you've also brought light to her life and I feel like you have something really special."

The Love Island: All Stars alum confessed that he felt a "spark" with Catherine the moment he met her. Patricia believed their connection would grow and develop on the outside and would "integrate well into the family."

When asked about the other couples, Patricia claimed Grace and Luca would not last outside the show because Luca was "under manners" and "under Grace's thumb." She recalled Luca's involvement with Samie and criticized how Grace barred him from exploring his chances with her.

Lastly, Omar told his cousin he looked forward to making his relationship with Catherine "exclusive."

Love Island: All Stars Season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

