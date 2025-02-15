"ARE WE OKAY" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Ronnie, Harriett, Catherine, and Omar being in the bottom three

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released episode 33 on February 14, 2025. The segment saw the couples celebrate Valentine's Day and discuss their relationship status. Soon after, the names of the islanders nominated by the public for elimination were revealed. Harriett and Ronnie, Catherine and Omar, and Elma and Sammy found themselves at risk of going home after receiving the least votes.

Ad

The nominated cast members were then informed that their chances of survival depended on the decision made by the "dumped" islanders, who would return to the South African villa the following day.

"Are you joking?" Harriett asked.

While the news surprised all, Harriett firmly believed the past contestants would evict her and Ronnie from the show. Meanwhile, the safe couples — Luca and Grace, Gabby and Casey, and Ekin-Su and Curtis — wondered what would happen to the nominees.

Ad

Trending

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on the nominations. They were particularly shocked to see Omar, Catherine, Ronnie, and Harriett in the bottom three. While many said it was unexpected, others disagreed with the outcome, saying Gabby and Casey deserved a spot on the chopping block.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"WAIT CATHERINE AND OMAR AND HARRIET AND RONNIE IN THE BOTTOK THREE?? ARE WE OKAY," a fan wrote.

"I’m p*ssed off because Catherine and Omar and Harriet and Ronnie should not be in the bottom 3?!" another fan commented.

"i just saw that gabby and casey aren't in the bottom? are you guys taking the p*ss???? who is voting for them over Harriet and Ronnie / Catherine and Omar??????? god i really f**king hate the british public," a netizen tweeted.

Ad

Love Island: All Stars fans were unhappy with the public's decision, saying Harriett, Ronnie, Catherine, and Omar did not deserve to be at risk of getting "dumped."

"how are harriet and ronnie and catherine and omar in the bottom three??? u guys f**king suckkkk," a user reacted.

"Catherine & Omar, Ronnie and Harriett while Casey and Gabbey are RIGHT THERE is defo something," a person commented.

Ad

"so harriett and ronnie, and catherine and omar are, in the bottom? that makes no sense," another fan wrote.

"HARRIET AND RONNIE AND CATHERINE AND OMAR OVER GABBY AND CASEY ARE YOU SERIOUS???" one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Nah PRAYING THESE RETURNED ISLANDERS SAVE CATH & OMAR AND HARRIET & RONNIE," a person reacted.

Ad

"ronnie and harriet being in the bottom whilst yall save casey&gabby has to be one of the biggest robberies in love island history," another netizen commented.

"I want us to be fully closed off" — Love Island: All Stars' Ronnie expresses his feelings to Harriett

Ad

Earlier in the episode, the male islanders prepared food and arranged dates to celebrate Valentine's Day with their partners. Ronnie cooked steak and chips for Harriett and brought her to the terrace to express his feelings.

He first told Harriett about his video chat with Bradley and Olivia Dack, stating how they were initially worried about his relationship with her. However, their worries were put to rest after seeing how close Harriett and Ronnie had grown over the last week.

Ad

The Love Island: All Stars cast member then told Harriett that he wanted to make her his girlfriend. When Harriett asked him not to do it then, he said:

"I want us to be fully closed off. No one else. Ronnie and Harriett."

Ad

Harriett got emotional, admitting she never thought she would speak to Ronnie again.

Elsewhere, Omar told Catherine he had the opportunity to talk to his cousin and added that he was excited to introduce Catherine to his family. The Love Island: All Stars alum stated he looked forward to life outside the villa with Catherine and mentioned they were "closed off."

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback