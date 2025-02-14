"SALTY IS KILLING ME!" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Casey's talent show performance

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released episode 32 on February 13, 2025. It featured a talent show, where all islanders performed various activities showcasing their skills. Casey presented a ventriloquist act with his puppet, Salty, impersonating his co-stars.

Casey's performance stirred the villa's dynamics as some disagreed with his jokes and impressions while others listened in shock, unable to process what was happening. Casey joked about the issues and conflicts the couples had inside the villa, upsetting a few. Many called Salty a "pr*ck" for targeting their vulnerabilities.

Casey talked about Omar and Tina's kiss, Elma and Sammy's age difference, Grace, Luca, and Samie's feud, and more. Despite Salty's attacks, the cast members applauded Casey's performance.

"I'm called Salty for a reason. I'm the only one willing to speak my mind in this villa," Salty said.

Love Island: All Stars took to X to comment on Casey's talent show performance. While many were pleasantly surprised by his act, others disapproved of his jokes, saying it ruined the mood.

"SALTY IS KILLING ME! He deserves to win the Talent show," a fan wrote.

"Here comes Casey ruining the vibes again what a LOSER," another fan commented.

"Absolutely brilliant the best talent show ever on you go casey and salty. Gabby was mortified brilliant xx," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans appreciated Casey's performance and Salty's jokes.

"“AND SHE USED TO BABYSIT ME WHEN I WAS 10 YEARS OLD.” Best thing Casey has said all season," a user reacted.

"Not Casey using the puppet to TERROR the whole villa!" a person commented.

"I am CRYING ...this is full on tv GOLD give casey the crown NOW," another fan wrote.

"I can’t even lie Casey’s act is funny as f**k. I LOVE SALTY! Standing ovation from me," one user posted.

In contrast, some Love Island: All Stars fans criticized Casey's act.

"Was Casey's performance supposed to be funny because I DID NOT laugh one bit," a person reacted.

"Why didn’t Salty mention how Casey’s been in the villa three whole times and still hasn’t won," another netizen commented.

"Salty, go burn in the firepit" — Love Island: All Stars' Harriett comments on Casey's performance

Salty set the mood immediately by saying he did not like any of the islanders and proceeded to roast Catherine and Omar. While impersonating Omar, Salty called him out for kissing co-star Tina twice. The comment did not sit right with the Love Island: All Stars cast member, who dismissed it by deeming it a "sh*t joke." Casey also mimicked how Catherine forgave Omar for kissing another person.

"That's not how the conversation went," Catherine said.

While making an impression of Luca, Casey poked fun at his disinterest in the female islanders until the arrival of "brunette bombshell" Samie. He then ridiculed Grace's preoccupation with Luca.

Soon after, the Love Island: All Stars cast member made fun of Elma and Sammy, saying Sammy "really, really, really" liked Elma even though she used to "babysit" him when he was ten years old, referring to their nine-year age gap.

"Salty, go burn in the firepit," Harriett reacted to Salty's comments.

Casey then impersonated Ronnie and Harriett, calling Ronnie out for blindly following everything Harriett said and added that she wore "the pants" in the relationship. Lastly, he imitated Curtis and Ekin-Su's feud with co-star Danielle, saying Curtis did not hold Danielle's hand in the Hideaway.

Casey criticized Salty for targeting the islanders and said it was time for bed. Hearing that Salty replied,

"No sh*t, Sherlock."

Episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

