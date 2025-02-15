"Spitting facts!" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Luca's sister naming Elma and Sammy as the couple "to go next"

Love Island: All Stars season 2 released episode 33 on February 14, 2025. It showcased the male islanders interacting with their family and friends via video call while the ladies were out of the villa preparing for Valentine's Day. Luca talked to his sister, Claudia about his relationship as well as the others'. When he asked her who she thought would not make it to the show's finale, she said:

"I think if one couple was to go next it would be Elma and Sammy."

Luca was surprised to hear the answer but chose not to fret about it and remain focused on his relationship with Grace. He further asked Claudia about his appearance on screen and his feud with Harriett and Samie.

Claudia also played a voice note from their mother, making the islander emotional. She appreciated and encouraged him to be himself and remain focused on his relationship.

When Luca conveyed his sister's message to Sammy, he said:

"Everyone's got their own opinion."

Later in the episode, Elma and Sammy, alongside Ronnie and Harriett, and Omar and Catherine were nominated for elimination and told that the evicted islanders would return to decide who among them would get "dumped" from the villa.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to react to Claudia's comment. While many praised her for openly sharing her opinion, others claimed she was not wrong.

"Luca’s sis: “If one couple was to go next it would be Elma & Sammy” Finally someone spitting facts!" a fan wrote.

"Lucas sister is literally the only family member that didn’t talk s**t, she just said it how it is because YES ELMA AND SAMMY ARE LEAVING," another fan commented.

"Lucas sister is the only truthful one for predicting Elma and sammie will go next," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans praised Luca's sister for sharing her opinion.

"“I think the next couple to go will be Elma and Sammy” luca’s sister has definitely seen the elma and sammy tweets," a user reacted.

"Glad Luca’s sister told him she thinks Elma & Sammy will be out next. Can he run back and tell them that please so they are prepared," a person commented.

"Luca’s sister calling it out straight that Elma and Sammy or going next," another fan wrote.

"I love Luca Credit to his sister for saying she reckons Elma and Sammy out next," one user posted.

Other Love Island: All Stars fans commented on Sammy's reaction to Claudia's answer.

"Look at Sammy’s face when Luca said that his sister thinks Sammy and Elma are going next! He’s envisioning that 50k slowly fade away," a person reacted.

"lol when Luca said what his sister said about Sammy and Elma. Sammys face was gold “everyone’s got their own opinion” it’s funny because it’s everyone’s same opinion," another netizen commented.

"You always have a girl that wears the trousers" — Love Island: All Stars' Luca's sister on his preferences

Luca got emotional seeing his sister on screen. Claudia consoled him by saying everyone back home was proud of him and his Love Island: All Stars journey so far. When Luca asked her what she thought of Grace, she admitted she was initially apprehensive. However, once she realized it was due to the "outside noise," she changed her opinion of Grace.

"We can tell just from your body language, everything with her, you're all in," Claudia added.

When Claudia asked the Love Island: All Stars cast member if he would make Grace his girlfriend, he revealed that Grace already wanted to become his girlfriend. Hearing that, Claudia admitted they looked like an official couple.

Although she could not fault Luca's performance, she criticized him for kissing Samie while being with Grace. Even then, as Luca's sister, she was not pleased with how Grace spoke to him during that time. Luca defended her, saying he liked it when someone spoke to him that way.

"You always have a girl that wears the trousers though," Claudia said.

She then told the Love Island: All Stars alum that his friendship with Harriett was strong and that he did not need to worry about it. While speaking to the cameras, Luca said:

"For my family to say they love Grace and to want to meet her is a big deal. They know when I'm feeling something, can see how much a girl means to me already. Yeah, I can't wait to take it on the outside."

Love Island: All Stars season 2 is available to stream on ITVX.

