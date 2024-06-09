"My mistake was writing the message"— The Valley star Brittany Cartwright addresses feud with Lala Kent

The Valley star Brittany Cartwright recently opened up about her feud with her former co-star, Lala Kent. In the latest episode (June 7) of Cartwright and her ex Jax Taylor's joint podcast titled When Reality Hits, she got candid about the drama that ensued from her clash with Kent.

In the podcast, Brittany Cartwright admitted to her part in their feud, saying:

"[And] you know, my mistake was writing the text message, which was a nice message. I would never be rude or mean to anybody. Let me make that very clear. But I, you know, my mistake was writing the message on that day, I shouldn't have done that."

Trending

For the unversed, the two reality TV stars had been fighting over a text message Cartwright had sent Kent's mom, Lisa Burningham, asking her why she hired the babysitter that the former had already employed for her son. This offended Lala Kent and talked about it during the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion, which aired on May 28 on Bravo. She described their argument as "World War III."

"It was important to me" — Brittany Cartwright talks about the reason for her feud with Lala Kent

While Brittany Cartwright was remorseful about the text message she sent Lala Kent's mom and said that she "apologized immediately" for it, there was a reason why she reached out in the first place.

Also read: Brittany Cartwright has a message for people bringing her son into Jax Taylor drama

During the podcast, The Valley star noted that it took a long time for them to find someone (nanny) they could trust with their son, Cruz. Cartwright mentioned:

"[And he] you know, needs certain people that are constant in his life. Life, we literally only have me, Jax, and our nanny here. So for us, with everything he goes through—he's in speech therapy, he is occupational therapy, he does all these things. And when we can't go, she [the nanny] goes with him."

According to Cartwright, the babysitter in question was a huge part of their family's life, especially their son. She added:

"So, she's also learned how to work with, speech delays and, you know, learns everything and actually loves our son, and is a big part of our family. So that's why it was important to me."

Also read: Brittany Cartwright claims she is taking the "hard hits" after moving away from estranged husband Jax Taylor

In the podcast, Cartwright also shared that if she had been asked to borrow the nanny for the day, she would have said yes. Talking about why she sent the text, the reality TV star noted that she was already on the outs with her husband during that time. With the added shock value that someone had seemingly poached her trusted person to care for her son, she wrote the message "on the day she shouldn't have."

Thankfully, the feud is behind the two now as Brittany Cartwright admitted in the podcast that "things are fine." That said, she only spoke up about this matter after the Vanderpump Rules reunion aired as she didn't think their previous fallout would be featured in the episode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback