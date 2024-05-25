Brittany Cartwright claims she is taking the "hard hits" after moving away from estranged husband Jax Taylor

On May 24, 2024, Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright got candid about her relationship status with estranged husband, Jax Taylor, following the announcement of their separation. In the latest episode of her podcast titled When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, she claimed that her relationship with Taylor is “not great” at the moment.

The reality TV star also mentioned that she can’t be in the same room as him for very long and also noted that he “hasn’t done a good job” of respecting her boundaries. She told her podcast guest, Tom Schwartz:

“But we gotta remember, I’m the one that’s living elsewhere and…I feel like I’m the one that’s taking all the hard hits, even though I was the one that had to leave.”

Tom Schwartz, a mutual friend of the ex-couple, wanted none of their feuds and had tried to stay out of the way of his fighting friends’ matters. He quipped:

“I’m using transcendental meditation right now. I’ve gone to another place. I’m back in Florida, I’m on the beach, I’ve got a really cold Corona Light in my hand, a shot of Patron, and I’m happy.”

Read more: The Valley episode 9: Recap and more details explored

“Jax doesn’t care to fight with me in front of people” — Brittany Cartwright talks about her estranged husband

The ex-couple is currently part of the Bravo’s show, The Valley. In the latest episode which aired on May 21, 2024, Brittany Cartwright heard Taylor saying that she was sick because of her drinking habit. Talking about that incident on her podcast on May 24, she said:

“Jax was just going in, like ‘I bet she’s drinking, I bet she’s drinking,’ and I wasn’t. All my friends were like, ‘no she’s not’ and he was kinda putting me down in front of all of my friends.”

Cartwright continued:

“That’s one thing you’ve probably seen in our relationship. Jax doesn’t care to fight with me in front of people.”

For the unversed, Brittany Cartwright had announced her separation from Taylor in February 2024 via her podcast, after four years of marriage. During the premiere of The Valley show in March, she shared the reasons that led to her decision.

Read more: “Nothing about her”— Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent throws shade at Katie Maloney

Previously on March 15, 2024, Brittany Cartwright told People magazine that “there's only so much that a woman can take” and shared that she’s currently living in an Airbnb.

“Once a woman hits her breaking point, it’s like ‘Done.’” Something like clicked in my head, and I was like, ‘I need to step away from this situation.’ This is not healthy. This is not a good situation. My son deserves better. I deserve better,” Cartwright explained.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor got married in 2019 and they share a son named Cruz.

On the other hand, Taylor had also opened up about seeing his marriage to Cartwright in shambles. He mentioned that his “short temper” is one of the causes of the demise of their relationship. In an interview with Decider published on May 14, 2024, the reality TV star explained:

“I have a short temper. I have a short fuse. I say things [that] come out wrong. I don’t mean to be as mean as I sound. It’s just frustration.”

Taylor further noted:

“That’s one of the things I have to work on—is my delivery, communication.”

Read more: "It didn't surprise me"- Lisa Vanderpump reacts to Dorit and Paul Kemsley splitting up

Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules spinoff, The Valley, premiered on Tuesday, March 19, and has been confirmed to return for Season 2. The show’s current cast includes Vanderpump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and Kristen Doute as well as some of their friends, namely Zack Wickham, Jasmine Goode, and more.