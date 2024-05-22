The Valley episode 10: Recap and more details explored

The Valley episode 10, Babymoon Mayhem, was released on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, on Bravo. The group, without Zack and Kristen, went to Big Bear and enjoyed their time. As usual, there were issues between the husband-wife, Jax and Brittany. She got car sick, and Jesse was acting out throughout the trip.

Jax got drunk and started yelling at his wife. Michelle got hurt after being caught in between them. Later in the episode, Jax talked about his drunk state and elaborated upon since when he had been suffering.

Bravo’s official synopsis describes the show as:

"Follows a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships."

What happened in The Valley episode 10? Explored

Jesse knew it all

The previous episode ended with a cliffhanger about whether Jesse knew about Michelle talking to others. The Valley episode 10 opened with Michelle discussing how Jesse knew about it. She also revealed excitement about meeting new people and getting coffee with them.

While she was sharing details, Jax got into the conversation and said:

“I honestly don’t know the real estate world. I know you have to talk to a lot of different people. But I don’t understand why you need to send s*xy pics to sell a house. When I bought my house, I didn’t get any s*xy pictures.”

Jax’s unexpected behavior

While Brittany got car sick, as she often does, Jax was unhappy. Even though he knew about it, he acted like he didn’t care. Moreover, after getting drunk, he was seen as quite an unexpected version of himself. He was shouting from the rooftop:

“I am not drunk. I have not been drunk.”

He also kept on shouting that Brittany was a liar. Later, he revealed to the group that he had been suffering from a drinking problem for the past nine years. While everyone was having snacks, the girls were concerned about Brittany. Jax’s reply was:

“Let her deal with it herself.”

Zack's mysterious whereabouts

After he wasn’t invited to the Babymoon, Zack shared a story on Instagram. It was a black screen with a location stating that he was in Big Bear. Janet was not happy after learning this. She knew that if he was around somewhere, there were chances he would appear out of nowhere.

Janet confided in Brittany and shared that she felt “hairs on the back of my neck went up” after learning about Zack’s possible whereabouts.

Emotions running high

Later on, episode 10 showed how everyone was quite emotional, especially the guys. Jesse was discussing his marriage around the fire and smores. Danny also shared things like,

“...doesn’t have thick skin when it comes to friendships and brotherhood.”

He also added:

“I’m up every two hours changing diapers and putting kids on boobs. I do it all.”

The guys have been discussing various things related to their marriage and kids. While Danny revealed:

“It’s a different time, you know what I mean. Women just expect different things. I’m going through the same thing.”

Jax added that he was also unsure if he wanted another kid. Jesse poured his heart and shared that he wants another kid, but Michelle doesn’t want the same. At last, Jesse shared:

“It really sucks. I’m trying so hard. I think we’re done. Me and Michelle.”

The Valley episode 10 ended with Jason wondering what he had gotten into while the guys were fishing on a boat.

Upcoming episodes of The Valley will be released on Tuesdays on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.