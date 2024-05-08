The Valley episode 8: Recap and more details explored

The Valley episode 8 recently aired on May 7, 2024 on Bravo. Titled The Invite Fight, the episode was dominated by Kristen's fallout rumors, which resulted in a significant shift in the cast's dynamics. Michelle, who had been at odds with Kristen, found herself with more support from the other cast members.

Kristen was under the impression that launching her fashion line would help her mend fences with the cast mates. However, she decided to not invite Janet to the launch event.

On the other hand, Michelle and Jesse decided that they wouldn’t be attending the event. Kristen was quite frustrated throughout the episode, as she had issues with everyone. The episode also included multiple fights between Jax and Brittany.

The Valley’s official synopsis from Bravo reads:

"The Valley, follows a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships."

The Valley episode 8: Recap and more details

Jax started the rumors

Kristen was found spreading rumors that Michelle and Jesse. While doing so, she didn’t expect to be in a situation where she would be at odds with the rest of the gang. Kristen supposedly had information about another man whom Michelle had been texting.

On the other hand, Jasmine had already decided to go to the bottom and find out who started the rumors. She learned that she got it from Jax.

However, things took a shocking turn when the episode showed a flashback from the production, showing Jax conversing with Kristen. As other people were present, including the camera crew, Jax asked:

“You’re not filming this, are you?”

Jax wasn't aware that the duo was still being filmed. Then, Jax revealed to Kristen:

“Brittany told me this. I could ruin a marriage.”

He also ensured that Kristen didn’t say anything to Michelle, texting:

“Do not repeat anything personal to Michelle. I don’t know if it’s true. I never said it on camera.”

So, viewers got to know that Jax himself was the one who started the rumors.

Jax-Brittany's fights and Kristen's frustration

Everyone on the show has been going through issues with fellow cast mates. When it comes to Jax and Brittany, things have gotten even more intense. The couple has been getting into fights more often these days.

Later, after their failed date night at the Mondrian, the couple was not on good terms with each other. The cast members also knew how things were not working out between the two. They were seen fighting at Janet's dinner as well.

Meanwhile, Jesse decided to go ahead with the plant-based medic retreat. He was focused on his betterment for Michelle. Even if it was hard for the Boston native, he was all set to give it a shot. Michelle told him to change his personality. She thought that her ex-husband was unwilling to put in all the work for the sake of their relationship.

The Valley episode 8 ended with Kristen being frustrated because she was not invited to Janet's dinner. Moreover, after Jesse removed Kristen from the group chat, Jax blocked her on all the platforms.

It will be quite interesting to see how everything goes with Kristen in the upcoming episode, as almost all the cast members have left her out. More conversations between Jax and Brittany are likely to follow in the upcoming season.

The Valley episode 9 will be released on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.