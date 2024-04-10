The Valley: Michelle Lally claims she knew estranged husband Jesse wasn't the one for her

Estranged couple Michelle and Jesse Lally shared details of their first meeting on episode 4 of The Valley, released on Tuesday, April 9. Titled Capri Chaos, the latest segment featured Michelle claiming she knew Jesse wasn’t “The One” for her, despite feeling “attracted to him” when they first met.

In a confessional, Michelle revealed she canceled their date for a girls' night after the initial meeting, where they enjoyed coffee together. She explained:

“We had coffee, I knew he was not The One. But I was very attracted to him. I canceled our first date and ended up going out to a party with my girlfriends. We got super drunk and I wanted a b**ty call. So I was like, ‘I am just going to call this guy (Jesse).’ ”

Michelle and Jesse Lally have parted ways after six years of marriage and the separation was announced ahead of The Valley’s premiere. The couple were together at the time of The Valley’s filming.

The Valley stars Michelle and Jesse Lally elaborate on how they first met

In episode 4, viewers saw the estranged couple recalling the events that led to them dating each other. Jesse noted their initial interaction occurred owing to a business meeting where he proposed to Michelle that they should get a coffee together.

Michelle remembered Jesse’s antics were not on the quieter side and that he didn’t ask much about her. The duo casually planned to go on a date night, which Michelle bailed on initially, but rang him up after getting drunk. Michelle explained her perspective of their initial meeting:

“We were supposed to just have a date that night and I said, ‘OK, let’s just meet. So I know you’re not crazy.' He talked so much and didn’t ask me one word. Well, I said, ‘I am not going to take him seriously, I could just have fun with him.’ ”

Viewers have seen the ups and downs of the couple’s marriage play out on Vanderpump Rules. Now, the show’s spin-off The Valley is currently documenting the marital struggles Michelle and Jesse faced before deciding to part ways.

A segment of episode 4 also featured Jesse confiding in Jax Taylor about going through a rocky patch in his marriage. Jesse explained:

“[Our life coach] is like, ‘Don’t touch her. Don’t make comments about her a**.’ Because she said she was uncomfortable when I said how hot she was. We are so far past the compliment thing that she feels like when I say it, it is fake.”

The Valley stars Michelle and Jesse Lally confirm their separation

The separation announcement was made by the estranged couple at The Valley’s premiere party in March 2023. In an interview with ET, Michelle admitted feeling scared about broadcasting their marital issues on TV. But the reality star was motivated to do so by her need to show viewers that aren’t always “glamorous and perfect.”

While highlighting what viewers will get to see in Bravo’s new show, Michelle said, “You get to see our real struggles. You're gonna see that we have separated.” After several years of dating, Michelle and Jesse Lally got engaged in November 2017 and subsequently tied the knot a year later. The estranged couple share a daughter, Isabella, born in 2020.

Besides Michelle and Jesse, The Valley also chronicles the marital troubles of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, another couple who announced their separation ahead of the show’s release.

The Valley will return to Bravo with episode 5 on Tuesday, April 16.