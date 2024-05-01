The Valley episode 7: Recap and more details explored

The Valley season 1 aired episode 7 on April 30, 2024. Titled #1 Gossip of the Group, this episode was much awaited as previously Kristen had called out Jesse for conspiring on a divorce from Michelle.

Fans were eager to hear Jesse's side of the story this week, and they did. Other than Jesse and Michelle's dwindling relationship, Kristen's struggle to have a baby was also addressed in this episode. Brittany and Jax also tried filling the cracks in their marriage.

What happened on episode 7 of The Valley?

Jesse asks his co-stars to choose between him and Kristen

Kristen and Jesse had what was probably the most notable fight on The Valley, during episode 6. Breaking the fourth wall, Kristen picked a fight with the latter in the lobby and blurted out the rumor, which stated that he was planning on divorcing Michelle in a couple of months. But Jax speculated that it was Michelle who was going to leave Jesse and not the other way around.

The ripples of their fight were felt in episode 7, as Kristen kept bringing up the rumor, which led to Jesse and Michelle asking the group to choose between them or Kristen for the upcoming group outings. Viewers also learned that divorce wasn't on the plate for Jesse as he said:

"We made a commitment to each other, and that’s a big deal for me".

Jesse opens up about his views on Michelle

Jesse got real in a confessional amidst rumors about Michelle wanting to leave him. He started by saying,

"She used to yell at me when we first started dating if I put my cell phone face down, and then all of a sudden, she starts putting her cell phone face down".

He also said that Michelle had a habit of always making a "Boomerang" to post on Instagram whenever they would go out for drinks, but she hadn't been taking those lately. As a reason, Michelle had told him that she just wanted to stay away from social media. Jesse didn't buy it saying:

"She never took a break from social media. Ever."

Kristen's journey to having a baby

Kristen has been trying to have a baby for quite a while now. She even had a miscarriage in November 2023, which left her hoping for the best. In the last episode of The Valley, Kristen's boyfriend, Luke, was seen comforting her about their process of conceiving.

Episode 7 also saw the couple going over the baby topic again. A vulnerable Kristen found out more about her system, and her cycle and that at 40 years of age, she had 5 to 10 follicles.

Luke also insisted she found better ways to talk to the rest of the group and resolve her problems with them, which arose as a result of her fight with Jesse on the last episode of The Valley.

Brittany confesses her fears about her marriage

Brittany and Jax's marriage has been going through problems for a while now. So in an attempt to reconcile, Jax decided to take her to a tantric expert. Talking about their relationship, Brittany admitted in a confessional that their s*x life was bad.

he also shared her worries about Jax not liking her body anymore, since she had been insecure about it after she gave birth to their child. In the confessional, Brittany also goes over the fact that her husband could be cheating.

New episodes of The Valley come out on Bravo, every Tuesday, at 9 pm ET.