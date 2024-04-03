The Valley: Kristen Doute addresses Vanderpump Rules firing, says "I am not proud" 

Kristen Doute revisited the “hardest” time of getting canceled from Vanderpump Rules in episode 3 of the show’s new spin-off The Valley. Titled Doubting Doute, the latest installment was released on Bravo on Tuesday, April 2.

For the uninitiated, Vanderpump Rules fame Kristen and Stassi Schroeder were fired together for their alleged racially insensitive behavior toward co-star Faith Stowers in 2020.

In the latest episode of The Valley, the past incident was brought up again during a heated argument between Kristen and her new castmates. The reality star reflected on her past actions stating she was apologetic for hurting people. She stated:

“No one knows better than me because it happened to me and I was canceled. It was probably the hardest time of my entire life thus far. I'm not proud of what I did and I'm sorry that I hurt people, but I've learned from mistakes."

In the confessional of The Valley, Kristen Doute continued:

“People finally gave me a chance again and now it's brought up all over again and now I'm going to have to relive it again. I hope that my whole life doesn't fall apart again."

Why was Kristen’s past firing brought up in the latest episode of The Valley?

During the girls’ night out in episode 3 of The Valley, Kristen addressed the claims about Janet Caperna thinking that Michelle Lally was a "Republican" and "racist." Kristen said that she learned about the allegation from Zack Wickham.

Janet, who wasn't present at the girls' night out, was informed about Kristen's remark over FaceTime by Michelle. She later said in a confessional interview that her statement was misconstrued.

Later, Kristen spoke to Brittany Cartwright insisting that her intention to bring up the topic was never to insinuate that Michelle was racist. The reality star clarified she was only telling the girl group about the things she had heard from Zack Wickham off-camera. Kristen alluded to her past Vanderpump Rules firing as a factor she would keep away from sensitive topics. Kristen told Brittany:

“I didn't say that! Me? Me of all people! Really? You think this is a topic I want to talk about ever?"

Viewers also saw Kristen calling up Zack to offer confirmation about the allegations. He admitted that the comment about “The Republican thing” was discussed but it had nothing to do with racism. Zack noted:

"The Republican thing was said, but that does not mean racism and I never said that."

Later at dinner, Janet said she was “disgusted” by the accusation made against her. Though Kristen apologized for mentioning the claims, Janet disapproved of her actions along with Michelle’s husband Jesse Lally. In a heated exchange, Jesse yelled at Kristen:

“You're ruining lives. You were thrown off a show (Vanderpump Rules) for being an actual racist."

The Valley star was taken aback by Jesse’s comment and was shown breaking down in a confessional recalling her past firing. Kristen admitted her fault stating:

“I know I made a mistake by roping Michelle into something that didn't have to do with her, but Jesse's he's trying to ruin my name by bringing up the most painful thing that I've ever gone through. I understand why Michelle is upset. It is the worst thing in the world to be labeled as anything, let alone a racist."

Kristen reflected on being canceled from Vanderpump Rules implying she had learned from her past actions. Both Kristen and Stassi Schroeder have issued a public apology since their firing from the Bravo reality show.

The Valley will return to Bravo with episode 4 on Tuesday, April 9.