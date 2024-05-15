The Valley episode 9: Recap and more details explored

The newly released The Valley episode focused on Janet Caperna’s Babymoon at Big Bear Lake, California, where the cast members joined them for a celebration. The Valley episode 9, titled The Big Bear Bombshell, was released exclusively on Bravo TV on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"Jesse returns from his spiritual retreat; Kristen, Luke, and Zack are left behind as the group heads to Big Bear; Jax finally confronts Michelle about the infidelity rumors."

Fans witnessed a serious discussion between Kristen and Luke surrounding Michelle's cheating rumor, while Brittany questioned her relationship status with Jax.

What happened on The Valley episode 9?

The Valley episode 9 started with Jax Taylor confronting Michelle Lally for a cheating rumor. For the first few episodes, viewers saw gossip revolving around Michelle, saying that she was texting a celebrity producer and allegedly meeting him without her husband's knowledge.

At the Big Bear vacation rental, Jax told Michelle that a drunk Kristen Doute accidentally revealed that Michelle had a "secret boyfriend." The Valley cast member admitted she was meeting with a celebrity client and texting him only for professional purposes.

“Oh, Michelle, I just want to get this off my chest because I’ve known this for too long, I’ve got to get this off.I know what kind of person Kristen is when she gets to the bottom of the barrel. She would do whatever she can to ruin people’s lives and I want you to get ahead of it,” said Jax.

Later in the episode, viewers saw The Valley couple Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick discussing important matters such as finance, moving in, and starting a family together. Luke shared that Kristen avoided certain topics and refused to talk about them, which is why the two started seeing a couple’s counselor to be on the same page.

Luke shared that he and Kristen had to openly discuss finances and where they wanted to move before starting a family. Currently, Luke lives in Colorado and is hesitant to start a new life in Los Angeles, however, his family resides in Indiana, and Kristen's family is in Michigan.

The Valley cast member expressed his concern that if they were to live in LA, the distance and lack of support from their families after the baby arrives would be an issue for him.

Kristen and Luke were uninvited from Janet and Jason Caperna’s celebration due to Kristen's claim that Michelle was cheating on her husband, Jesse Lally. This entire situation made Kristen think that if they lived in LA, they wouldn't get unconditional support from their friend group, however, Kristen has no intentions of living in the "middle of nowhere."

“I want to bring a couple’s counselor in because Kristen and I don’t always speak the same language. We can be very different people. Getting on the same page is difficult and a lot of times that’s the root of our fights."

The Valley episode 9 ended with tensions arising between Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright at the dinner table. Jax got frustrated when he saw his son Cruz Michael Cauchi crying on a phone call. Jax took the phone from Brittany because he didn't want to see his son struggling.

Brittany was upset at Jax's behavior and how he talked to her in front of their friend group. Later, she opened up about her feelings to her grandmother, Mamaw:

“Jax does not care how he talks to me in front of people. He’s talked to me like this in front of my friends, in front of my family, in front of my dad, my mom … He just doesn’t care. Mamaw … He just doesn’t think it’s a big deal.”

Stream The Valley every Tuesday on Bravo or the next day on Peacock.