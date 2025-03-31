“Nasty woman”- Married to Medicine fans react to Heavenly’s social media posts about Sweet Tea

Part 2 of the coveted Married to Medicine season 11 reunion was released on March 30. It continued where the previous episode was left off, at Heavenly and Contessa's argument. It also documented the cast confronting Heavenly about her social media posts.

Heavenly's social media posts about Sweet Tea's infertility and her saying Sweet Tea's husband, Greg, wasn't respected in the community were brought up by Andy, the reunion host. When he asked Heavenly about them, she stated that she had taken accountability for them and had apologized to Tea.

Having said that, Heavenly explained that she posted those things because she was provoked. She revealed that Sweet Tea was the one to say that Heavenly wasn't respected in the community, so she retaliated and wrote the same about her husband.

When asked about her comment on Sweet Tea's infertility, Heavenly explained that Tea first said Heavenly's mother was in hell, to which she had clapped back, saying that her mother had a better chance of conceiving, referring to Tea's infertility issues. Following this, fans of Married to Medicine came to X to react to Heavenly's posts on Sweet Tea and Greg.

"Heavenly is a nasty nasty woman...," a fan said.

"Those infertility insults were absolutely horrible. So many women struggle to conceive or can’t have children naturally. Dr. Heavenly should think twice before speaking, especially since she has a daughter of her own," said another.

"I like Heavenly, but one thing that frustrates me is how she apologizes for something, only to turn around and do it again, insulting you or your mother. It’s a never-ending cycle with her. If I were Tea, I’d just keep my distance," added a third.

"Tea just smiling taking Heavenly's complete lack of an apology cmon girl," commented one.

Meanwhile, some fans of Married to Medicine sided with Heavenly because they thought she only said those things as a response.

"lol I’m glad Heavenly is informing the room that her comments is her response to what Sweet Tea said FIRST!!! b/c y’all be acting like my girl just be flying off at the mouth for no reason," an X user wrote.

"I’m sorry but everything Heavenly said was a response to Tea. Stop lighting fires if you don’t like how people respond. She mentioned Heavenly’s mom unprovoked," wrote another.

"Heavenly was wrong for calling Dr. G a pedo but at the same time I would not want Greg as my doctor AT ALL," commented one.

"Why do they act like @Dr_Heavenly on social media is sooooo bad? My God she’s promoting the show and us the fans enjoy it. And if we being honest she’s never lying when she’s doing her reviews," wrote one.

What Heavenly said about her comments on social media on Married to Medicine season 11 reunion

Andy called Heavenly's comment about Greg "pretty messy" in the Married to Medicine reunion because apart from it saying that Greg wasn't respected in the community, it also had hashtags such as "pediphile" and "abuser". Heavenly stated that it was in response to Sweet Tea's comment on her and added:

"But I do feel bad, and it was wrong, wrong, wrong, and I own every part of it, and I have no beef with Sweet Tea, and I apologize again and again."

Andy then addressed Heavenly's comments about her mother having a better chance at conceiving than Sweet Tea. He said Heavenly should've known how deep a cut that was because her friend Jackie was going through infertility issues, too. She said she only said it because Tea said Heavenly's mom was in hell. She added:

"I respect her(Sweet Tea) for even showing up today because other people did not."

She referred to Phaedra's absence from the Married to Medicine reunion when she said "other people". Sweet Tea stated that she received what Heavenly had to say and added that they could be cordial.

For more updates on Heavenly and Sweet Tea's lives, fans of Married to Medicine can follow them on their Instagrams, @dr_heavenly and @therealsweet_tea.

