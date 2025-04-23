RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp shares her tumors have "shrunk" weeks after announcing stage 4 cancer diagnosis

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp shared her latest health update on her Instagram account on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, amid her ongoing cancer struggle. Smiling in the video she shared on social media, the reality TV star said that all her tumors have "significantly shrunk." In the caption, she wrote that she had one update she "couldn't wait to share," further writing:

"All tumors stage 4 (metastasized melanoma in my brain and lungs) shrunk or disappeared so I have 6ish more weeks of immunotherapy and doctors believe I will be healed if everything stays on course."

She also shared her gratitude toward everyone who had sent her their "love, prayers, and positivity" amid her health struggles.

Teddi Mellencamp's positive health update comes weeks after she opened up about her stage 4 melanoma diagnosis in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, published on April 2, 2025. At the time, she said that she was "fighting for my life" and for her family's life.

Also, in the same interview, she said that her next major evaluation will be on June 1. It will be the test that will determine if she's going to need another surgery or more treatment.

"The crying is already done": Teddi Mellencamp is hopeful that she will be cancer-free and "back to feeling good"

In the video she shared on her Instagram on April 23, 2025, Teddi Mellencamp appeared hopeful about her current diagnosis. Her latest scans, she said, had already come out, and they are showing that her treatments are working. She previously shared in her April 2 interview with Us Weekly that, as part of her cancer treatment, she has undergone surgery, radiation, and immunotherapy.

In her latest post, she shared her and her doctors' positivity, saying:

"Honestly, the crying is already done, but I finished with all of my scans, and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good."

The 43-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also shared her ongoing treatment plan, saying that she has two more sessions of immunotherapy. However, she said that after that, she's "hopefully" going to be done with the treatments and "be cancer-free."

Teddi Mellencamp also said that she's going to maintain a positive outlook as she continues her cancer battle because it's how her doctor spoke to her. She shared how her doctor supported her throughout and what he said to her. Mimicking her doctor's gruff voice in the video, the reality TV star said:

"He's like, 'You did this, you got this. You got that Mellencamp blood, so you're good.'"

Teddi Mellencamp's positive outlook amid her cancer battle comes after she opened up about being scared after her doctors gave her a 50% chance of surviving. In her interview with Nightline, which aired on April 10, 2025, she said that asking about her chances of surviving cancer was one of her "favorite things to ask."

She said that her doctor often told her that her treatments have a "50/50" chance of working, which she was initially upset about.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Teddi Mellencamp's cancer battle as she shares her latest prognosis.

