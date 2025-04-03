The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp shares devastating stage 4 cancer news

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp opened up about her ongoing cancer battle in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly published on April 2, 2025. Mellencamp, who appeared on three seasons of the Bravo reality series, has been dealing with melanoma since 2022. She revealed that she is currently facing stage 4 melanoma that has spread to her lungs and brain.

In the interview, Mellencamp shared the emotional and physical toll her diagnosis has taken, both on herself and her family. She revealed that she has undergone surgery, radiation, and immunotherapy, but new tumors were discovered on March 26 during an emergency MRI. Speaking about her mindset through it all:

“I’m fighting for my life. But also for my family’s life and all the people I love,” she shared.

The interview also covered her co-parenting arrangement with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, support from her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, and how her children are coping.

Mellencamp’s journey includes balancing treatment while continuing to care for her three children and navigating a recent separation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mellencamp's health battle and diagnosis timeline

Teddi Mellencamp’s health journey started with ongoing migraines at the beginning of 2025 and a growing sense that something was wrong. Medications were not helping, and she began experiencing severe shaking and vision issues.

One day, she lost her vision completely and was taken to the emergency room in Tarzana by her then-estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave.

There, doctors discovered multiple tumors in her brain, but referred her to Cedars-Sinai for further treatment. Mellencamp contacted The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards, who helped them get a surgeon appointment quickly.

“Kyle saved the day. I believe it was within 24 hours that an incredible surgeon was able to remove four tumors from my brain,” she said.

It was later revealed that these may have been growing undetected for up to a year. She also had two tumors in her lungs, all caused by melanoma that had spread. Following surgery, Mellencamp started immunotherapy and radiation.

She shared that while side effects like headaches were difficult, doctors told her that it was a good sign.

On March 26, 2025, during an emergency MRI, four more tumors were found in her brain. Mellencamp’s next major evaluation is set for June 1. She explained that the visit will determine whether more treatment or surgery is required.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow. But I have to know where we stand,” she explained.

Mellencamp used the interview as an opportunity to urge others to prepare ahead of time. She advised her followers to get "insurance early."

Mellencamp talks about receiving support from family

As Mellencamp continues treatment, her family remains a central focus. She and Arroyave have chosen to put aside divorce proceedings and live under the same roof.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained that she stays in the main bedroom, while he uses one of the guest rooms.

“It’s all the things I loved about our marriage but without all the problems,” she said.

The two are co-parenting their three children, Slate, Cruz, and Dove, and working together on household responsibilities. Mellencamp explained that therapy has been helpful, especially for the kids.

“I’m not equipped to fully handle this. It is helping,” she shared.

Her father, musician John Mellencamp, was also by her side after surgery. He flew to Los Angeles and stayed for 18 days, despite not liking the city. Mellencamp said she doesn’t remember much from the ICU, but later learned how many people had come to see her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 part 2 reunion is set to air on April 8, 2025, on Bravo.

