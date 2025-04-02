“Messed herself up”— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills criticize Boz for choosing to side with Dorit

Episode 18 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 was released on April 1. It was part 1 of the reunion episodes, and featured the ladies of the season on the reunion couch, with the esteemed host, Andy Cohen, asking them key questions.

The past few seasons have seen the group of Dorit, Erika, and Boz feuding with best friends Sutton and Garcelle. While it's Boz's first season on the show, Andy asked her if she watched the show before coming on or just joined blindly.

Boz revealed that she did do her homework and watched the show. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reacted to this on X. They criticized Boz for siding with Dorit's group even after watching the show. Some of them also criticized her for speaking for Dorit when Garcelle accused her of staging the robbery.

"Boz just messed herself up saying she watched the show before being on it," a fan said.

"So Boz watched the show and saw Dorit’s microagressive behavior and still aligned w her. A story is being told here," said another fan.

"Boz is a huge f**king disappointment. You watched the show right, saw how Garcelle's son was targeted & u conclude that she is out of line for questioning that janky **s robbery ? All skinfolk definitely ain’t kinfolk. B**ch beat it," commented one.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills didn't like the fact that she sided with Dorit even after watching the show because they believed there were apparent signs of Dorit not being the right person to befriend.

"Boz watched the show and still aligned with Dorit… yeah girl yall can have her," an X user wrote.

"Boz saying she watched the show before & still choosing to be up Poorit **s is very telling," another user wrote.

"Why is Boz saying anything about the robbery conversation? She wasn’t even on the show when it happened!!" commented one.

"Boz watched the show beforehand and still actively pursued a friendship with Dorit?! Oh honey," wrote another.

What Boz said on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion episode

Explaining the difference between watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and being on it, Boz said that one doesn't understand the intricacies until they're on the show. She added that while watching it, she thought some relationships could be played up and some emotions could be exaggerated, but after being a part of it, she understood that they were all real.

She stated that the amount of time they spent together was intense, and that became the reason for them feeling strongly about each other. She also talked about the house that she lost to the fires in Malibu.

"After all the news headlines go away and the sensationalism, you're just left with the ashes of the house," she said.

She stated that she was figuring out how to get the debris out of the land and was fighting insurance companies. She added that no one had ever given her anything, so losing her house to the fire was "devastating."

Boz also revealed that she was shocked by the response to her relationship with Keely. She referred to a previous episode where she told some of the cast mates that Keely and she hadn't exchanged "I love you".

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills responded to this on social media because it was shocking for them to find out that Boz was planning to have a child with someone who hadn't told her he loved her. In the reunion episode, Boz revealed that they had now confessed their love for each other.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 come out on Tuesdays, at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.

