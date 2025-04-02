"Refused to stoke a fire I did not ignite"— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star PK Kemsley reveals real reason behind reunion absence

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 aired part 1 of its reunion special on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The segment saw the cast members and several of their husbands sit down with Andy Cohen as they revisited the events of the latest installments. However, one significant figure, PK Kemsley, was absent despite his divorce with Dorit being one of the main storylines.

At the reunion, Andy Cohen revealed to the group that although PK had refused the invitation to join them for the reunion, he had sent a statement explaining his absence. The talk show host read it out loud, during which PK criticized his estranged wife for her behavior and her public comments about him.

"I refused to stoke a fire I did not ignite. The Dorit I married would never have allowed this, much less caused it," Andy read out PK's statement.

PK doesn't think engaging with Dorit during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion would be "constructive"

During the reunion special of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14, Andy Cohen asked Dorit how she felt about PK. The cast member admitted to still being in love with PK and said that he was her "soul," "blood," and heart. She added that she hated it because it made it things much more difficult.

"But I also know I need peace," she added.

The talk show host informed her that production had reached out to her estranged husband, asking him to attend, but he had refused. However, Andy said that he sent a statement and read it out loud.

In his statement, PK wrote that he was invited to be a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14's reunion, but he declined.

"I don't believe engaging with Dorit in this forum would be constructive," he added.

Andy further continued that PK believed the RHOBH star had made "several mischaracterizations" about him, but he only wished to address one of her claims, which was that he was a "bad father." He said that Dorit's statements about his role as a partner were "heartbreaking" and "false" and said that it hurt him deeply.

However, PK further noted that it was deeply hurtful to their children, who will eventually see and hear about their public divorce proceedings. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 star's estranged husband said that those who were closest to them knew the truth and that some of them also wanted to speak up in his defense.

PK Kemsley said he stopped them from doing so because "trust should never need a champion." He criticized The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for causing a scene and said that the Dorit today did not resemble the woman he married.

He said the woman he married was kind, had integrity, and grace. He concluded the statement by stating that he hoped Dorit would find her way back to the person she once was.

During the reunion episode, Dorit was asked about PK's sobriety and she said it wasn't something they discussed. Even after the other cast member asking her about it, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 cast member didn't share information about the same. She only said that she was concerned about PK's health.

However, Dorit chimed in on where they stood with one another and said that less than a week before the reunion was filmed, she had told him that she told PK she didn't think they could have a relationship or a friendship with him. She also said that while she was upset about the end of their relationship, she was not scared of being by herself in the future.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion part 1 can be streamed on Bravo.

