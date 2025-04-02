“Isn’t giving”— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans criticize Dorit for defending PK from Garcelle’s shocking accusation

The end of season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills started with part 1 of its reunion episode, released on April 1. Episode 18 of the season featured its cast members on the reunion couch, with the coveted host, Andy Cohen, asking them the key questions.

At the reunion, Garcelle mentioned something she already stated in the previous season about someone having something to do with the infamous robbery at Dorit's house. Dorit believed that Garcelle was implying that she or her husband, PK, orchestrated the robbery, which they didn't. She also stated that it was an accusation that would have serious repercussions.

While Garcelle stated that she didn't imply that Dorit or PK had anything to do with it, Dorit said that Garcelle thought PK was a sociopath who didn't care about his kids. She added that it was absurd of Garcelle to think that he sent robbers into their home while their children were sleeping.

Earlier in the episode, Dorit addressed topics such as PK's drinking problem and how he had the wrong impression of Dorit.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills criticized Dorit on X for defending her ex-husband because she was calling him out earlier in the same episode.

"PK has literally looked you in your face and said he thinks you’re faking your PTSD. So the whole 'PK must be a sociopath' thing isn’t giving what Dorit thinks it’s giving," a fan said.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @EchoDoesRadio)

"Your husband IS a sociopath #rhobh he told you to get over it. You’re own husband didn’t care but yes, attack Garcelle," said another.

"Dorit saying PK must be a sociopath to put his kids through a staged robbery, and YET she told us he’s a bad father, sent her an insane email about the finances, and sent in that statement about not attending the reunion," added a third.

"Dorit: 'My husband must be a sociopath who doesn’t care about his kids whatsoever.' Didn’t you say he was a bad father?" wrote another.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also wrote why they thought PK was a sociopath.

"Dorit…. your husband IS a sociopath who doesn’t care about his family’s wellbeing. Why else would he leave the country for weeks at a time, leaving you to raise two kids in a house he let go into pre-foreclosure?!" an X user wrote.

"Dorit we literally have seen PK not care about you post break in lmao so yeah he might be a sociopath," another wrote.

"Well yes, YOU said all season long that he was a sociopath (and drunk) who doesn’t not care about his kids whatsoever," commented one.

"Wait wait wait Dorit spent all season degrading PK’s character, calling him a bad father, a monster, an angry person, but it’s too much of a stretch for Garcelle to question his role in the robbery? Girl c’mon," added another.

The conversation between Garcelle and Dorit in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion

After Dorit accused Garcelle of implying that PK or she had something to do with the robbery at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Boz jumped in and called Garcelle out for the same. She stated that her implication was very difficult without any proof. She added that it had enormous repercussions, and that it was a dangerous and "terrible" thing to say.

Dorit called it "careless," to which Garcelle apologized. All this came up when Andy asked Dorit how she felt seeing Garcelle saying someone orchestrated the robbery.

"I really don't understand what the obsession is about one of the most traumatic things in my life," Dorit said.

She said she suffered from PTSD for two and a half years, so it was unfair of her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate to be insensitive about it. Garcelle confirmed that she did feel like it was a setup because of her instincts and she would stand by it. While Dorit said there was no evidence to prove it was a setup, Garcelle said there was no evidence to prove it wasn't.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 come out on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

