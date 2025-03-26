“She knew”— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Erika talking about her husband’s charges

Episode 17 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 was released on March 25. The episode, titled A Caribbean Send Off, documented the ladies going to the island of St. Lucia. Here, Sutton let her thoughts be known about the fight she got into with Erika in the previous episode, while Dorit, Kyle, Boz, and Erika discussed how what happened was appropriate.

The end of the episode documented the day Erika found out that her husband, Tom Girardi, was found guilty of embezzlement. Kyle was the first one to rush to Erika because, according to her, Erika had supported her through thick and thin, and it was now time for Kyle to stand by her.

Erika told the cameras that she didn't see it coming, adding that Tom was loved and admired, but this was how his story ended. She also said that she didn't know if she'd ever get over it. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reacted on X to Erika revealing that Tom was accused of wire fraud. Some fans believed that Erika knew of it and was just acting innocent.

"We don't give AF about Tom nor Erika who doesn't give AF about the victims. She knew," a fan said.

"'Miss Boring'? How about a "Miss-knew-precisely-how-Tom-was -bilking-innocents" title? Do not believe in this innocent act for even one second please! #rhobh #bravo not firing her was the one single act that was deplorable. Giving Denise show second," said another.

"This final scene with EJ and Kyle was f-cking pointless. We don’t care about Tom’s judgment. We want to know what will happen to EJ because this ordeal is far from over," added a third.

"Notice how we haven’t seen Erika booking any shows, working on any choreography or shooting any music videos since Tom got caught. Cuz she was using his money to fake like she had a successful music career, like I told you. Like the lawsuit said," wrote another.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills pointed out that throughout the scene where Erika spoke about how she felt, she failed to address the victims.

"She has no path to redemption; her self-absorption is evident as she mourns Tom and her old life, but she fails to acknowledge the victims," an X user wrote.

"Erika Miss f**king substance still acting like the victims don't exist," another user wrote.

"I can’t see it for Erika. She still has shown empathy or sympathy for the victims. She had Marco Marco sent to the Feds so she and Tom didn’t have to pay her AMEX bill. Calling the Secret Service on your costume designer who you can scam. An evil woman," commented one.

"Erika acting shocked about the verdict. Nobody feels sorry for her or Tom. He defrauded those people and used it to fund her failed music career like let’s be serious for a minute," wrote one.

What Erika told Kyle about her husband's conviction on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14, episode 17

Erika told Kyle that she was terrible and that before the verdict, she felt good, but the day after, she felt tired. Erika then took to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills confessional to say that the situation made her feel like she was going to get back to drinking and taking medication.

She then revealed that Tom was convicted on four counts of wire fraud, and it meant that he had to spend 80 years in prison.

"Dude ain't got 80 days in him," she added.

Erika also stated that he was being represented by public defenders. She told Kyle that she now looked at the person differently and that it hurt her inside. Erika then said in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills confessional that she still loved Tom, that she had both good and bad memories with him, and that she wished things weren't the way they were.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 come out on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

