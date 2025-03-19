“I did scream”— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Sutton talking to Dorit in a British accent

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 16 was released on March 18. The episode centered around Sutton's dynamics with some of her cast members.

She apologized to Dorit, appreciated Kyle for supporting her, disagreed with Garcelle over her views of Kyle's confidential relationship with Morgan Wade, and lastly, fought with Erika because she called her out for attacking the cast members.

While Sutton was arguing with Erika on a boat ride, she said that all they wanted was to pick on her. She stated that she had apologized to each one of them multiple times, yet they wouldn't let go of her. Dorit jumped in to say that Sutton did the same, to which Sutton said she didn't.

Sutton told her that she had nitpicked her so much, to which, Dorit asked her to speak in English and claimed that she didn't understand anything she was trying to say. Sutton immediately changed her accent to a British one.

"Okay maybe if I speak in an English accent it would work better," she said.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills posted on X to react to this accent change, and most of them found the flip hilarious.

"Sksksksk I did scream when Sutton put on that fake British accent and asked for it if she understands this English better," a fan said.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/@Tea_witdre)

"Lmao Sutton talking in a British accent in the middle of an argument with Dorit," said another fan.

"Me hearing that British accent come out of Sutton you y’all will never make me hate her," added a third.

"Ok I laughed out loud when Sutton did that British accent, it wasn't right but it was funny," commented one.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wondered how none of the ladies on the boat laughed when she did an abrupt British accent.

"Idk how none of them bust out laughing when that British accent came out," an X user wrote.

"LMFAOOO I'm sorry Sutton switching to a British accent made me cackle," another user wrote.

"SHE BUSTED OUT THE BRITISH ACCENT LMAOOOOO," commented one.

"OMG Not the British accent," wrote one.

The fight between Sutton and Dorit on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 episode 16

When Sutton asked Erika to pick on somebody else because all they had been doing was picking on her, Dorit asked her why it was okay for her to pick on other people. Sutton stated that she was just defending herself and not picking on anybody.

After she did her British accent, Sutton stated that she could only take so much and that she was done with apologizing for calling Dorit broke. Dorit said that Sutton thinking Dorit was being bothered by her broke comment was wrong, if Sutton really wanted to know what upset Dorit, she would have to ask her. The latter said she didn't want to know what bothered her.

Dorit then asked her:

"Do you want to move forward?"

Sutton said "No." Dorit then took to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills confessional to state that as sad as it was, she wasn't surprised by Sutton's desire to keep things aloof. She said this was the reason why she didn't accept Sutton's apology the night before, because she knew she didn't mean it.

After disagreeing with Erika and Dorit, and finding no support from Kyle or Garcelle, Sutton got up and left the group setting.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 come out on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.

