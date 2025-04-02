"Dorit is inauthentic"— The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to PK's shocking statement at the reunion 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 aired part of its reunion special this week on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, on Bravo. The segment was led by late-night talk show host and executive producer of The Housewives franchise, Andy Cohen, who revealed to the group that Dorit's estranged husband, PK, had declined to join them at the reunion.

However, Andy stated that he sent a statement clarifying his stance of many things, including Dorit's claims about him being a "bad father." Fans online reacted to the statement as the host read it. One person wrote on X:

"Dorit is inauthentic so it makes you suspect of everything she says and does."

"I didn’t feel pain, I felt divorce. PK wrote his truth and he’s done with Dorit," a fan commented.

"I’m with PK.2 minutes into meeting Boz, she told her PK was an alcoholic. It’s like she couldn’t wait to say it to make herself look like the victim. Now, PK is no angel either, but I believe what he is saying here. And he’s right about the kids finding out..it’ll only hurt them," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 criticized Dorit for speaking ill of PK:

"I said that from the start. Their children are 9 and 11 not babies. They are going to see stuff or get told stuff by other kids and that's a cruel way to find out and the way she speaks about their dad on camera is very very wrong," a person wrote.

"Can’t believe I’m saying this but I feel for PK in this situation. In an attempt to be liked by the “cool” girls she went on tv and said he was a bad father, the fact that she later said it wasn’t true and she just said it, is messed up. She has changed, he’s not wrong," a fan commented.

"I honestly don’t think he’s wrong. I wouldn’t have come either after watching how she disparaged me on national tv by calling me a drunk and a bad father. Speak to me through our attorneys," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 further said:

"PK was always in London, even when the break-in happened. He was never really around. I’m sure PK loves his kids but from Dorit’s perspective, being a good father means being physically there. Which PK is not," a person wrote.

"Dorit isn’t perfect by any means no one is but PK is giving narcissistic/controlling I think deep down she doesn’t feel like he’s a good father & let it slip out in a moment of weakness normally she wouldn’t unmask him to that extent but I understand the need to shed the façade," a fan commented.

Andy Cohen reads out PK's statement about missing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion

During Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the reunion special, Andy Cohen informed the cast that PK was invited to join them on set but had declined to accept. However, he said that the cast member wrote a statement that he wished to be read in front of everyone.

In the statement, PK claimed that he declined the invitation to attend The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion because he didn't think it would be constructive to engage with Dorit in that capacity.

He claimed that his estranged wife had made misleading characterizations about him but that he only wanted to address one of them. Which was that he was a "bad father." PK wrote that he and the former couple's children were deeply upset by Dorit's false claims and said that several people close to them wanted to speak out.

"I have asked them not to because the truth should never need a champion," PK wrote.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 cast member's husband further wrote that Dorit was no longer the woman he married and hoped that she would find her way back to her former self.

Fans online reacted to the statement and criticized Dorit's behavior towards PK.

Tune in next week on April 8, 2025, to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion part 2 on Bravo.

