"She's not a part of the cast" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle reveals why she avoided talking about the show with Morgan 

The first part of season 14 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired on April 1, 2025, focused on some of the season's most talked-about events, such as Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade's relationship. Despite not making an appearance in season 14, Morgan's name kept coming up, especially among the cast members and the media.

Kyle discussed her decision to exclude Morgan from the plot during the reunion, stating that it was a matter of respecting Morgan's boundaries, in addition to being a personal decision. The reason Kyle had not discussed what was happening in her life was raised by Garcelle Beauvais.

"Morgan did not sign up for this show... She does not want to be part of it. She’s not a part of the cast," Kyle responded.

On Watch What Happens Live in October 2023, Kyle referred to Morgan as "one of [her] best, best friends," addressing the dating rumors and underscoring the platonic nature of their relationship.

Kyle explains Morgan’s absence and her choice to stay quiet in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion

Kyle Richards talked about why she refrained from talking about Morgan Wade during season 14 in part 1 of the reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In response to Garcelle Beauvais's worry that she wasn't telling viewers everything, Kyle said Morgan didn't "sign up" for it.

She went on to say that Morgan no longer wanted to be a part of the show, particularly after her fleeting appearance in season 13 attracted unwelcome attention. Kyle explained that Morgan had previously only made an appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a "favor," and she felt uneasy about the repercussions of that choice.

"What ensued after that created a lot of anxiety for her, and she didn't ask for this life," Kyle explained.

She said her priority was to respect someone who chose not to be part of the public narrative. When Garcelle questioned the choice by pointing out that the public had already seen photos of Kyle and Morgan together — including one where Kyle attended Morgan’s concert shortly after Mauricio Umansky was seen with another woman.

"We’re just supposed to pretend that that's not happening? Is that reality?" Garcelle asked.

Kyle defended her stance by stating that it was not Morgan's place and she didn’t sign the "contract to be here." According to her, she was trying to keep Morgan out of something she never agreed to join.

Sutton and Garcelle question Kyle's off-camera conversations

The conversation continued as Kyle mentioned she had already explained the situation to both Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais in private. These conversations, however, were not shown during the season, which led to further questions from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast and host Andy Cohen.

"I had private conversations with both of them, explaining everything," Kyle said.

But Garcelle pushed Sutton to share what exactly was said off-camera. Sutton first responded that she believed Kyle was trying to protect Morgan, but Garcelle said it was a "chess move." Kyle appeared surprised by the response and addressed both women.

"The thing is with both of you, the two of you together are mean girls. Mean girls," she shared.

Sutton, however, maintained that she had respected Kyle's decision throughout the season. When Andy asked Sutton to elaborate, she replied that she didn't want to talk about Morgan, and she didn't "wanna bring that up... And I didn't." Despite the disagreement, Kyle stood by her choice not to speak about Morgan on camera, stating the singer’s request for privacy.

Fans can watch the part 1 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills currently streaming on Bravo.

