The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion part 1 recap: Garcelle questions Kyle while Dorit opens up about PK

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion part 1 aired on April 1, 2025, hosted by Andy Cohen. It began with Dorit Kemsley discussing her separation from PK, revealing their children don’t know yet.

Tensions rose when Garcelle Beauvais questioned Kyle Richards about not mentioning Morgan Wade, leading to a debate with Sutton Stracke. The episode centered on honesty and support among the cast.

As the discussion continued, Dorit’s statement about PK’s sobriety and parenting came into focus. Although PK declined to attend the reunion, he submitted a written response to address Dorit’s remarks.

Garcelle, Kyle, and Sutton discuss Morgan Wade and shifting friendships in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion

Andy brought up Erika’s comment that she wanted to see more of Sutton and Garcelle’s personal lives in the reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. When Erika said, “We want the juicy scoop,” Garcelle replied that there wasn’t anything hidden.

“I wish you were more interesting, I guess,” Erika responded.

Garcelle answered that it was a "sh*tty thing to say, Erika.” Garcelle also confronted Kyle about Morgan Wade, who appeared in season 13 but was absent in season 14.

“All of a sudden this year, it was like, you’re going to bring her up,” Garcelle said.

Kyle explained that she didn’t sign up for the show this season and added that Morgan had appeared in season 13 “as a favor to me.” Sutton then entered the conversation. Garcelle claimed Sutton had called Kyle’s approach “a chess move” after an off-camera conversation. Kyle disagreed and called Sutton and Garcelle “mean girls.”

Sutton maintained she respected Kyle’s wishes not to bring up Morgan, but Garcelle challenged that, saying, “Come on. No, you did not.” Andy also asked if Sutton was seeking Kyle’s approval.

“I think Sutton’s relationship with Kyle is really important to her,” Garcelle answered.

Later, Kyle brought up a past incident in Saint Lucia where she felt Sutton didn’t receive support from Garcelle or Jennifer Tilly. Toward the end, Dorit and Garcelle clashed over Garcelle’s earlier comments suggesting Dorit’s home invasion might have been a set-up.

Garcelle said that it was her feeling, and added, “I am sorry if it hurts you.” Dorit said Garcelle implied PK was behind it, but Garcelle denied it, replying, “No, I did not!” and repeated that she never named anyone directly.

Dorit talks about PK and their relationship status

Dorit Kemsley shared an update on her relationship with PK during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. In a montage, she referred to him as “a full-blown alcoholic.” When asked about his sobriety, she said they don’t discuss it, and PK had told her it was something he chose not to talk about.

Dorit admitted she still loves PK but added that she needs peace. When asked if she’s avoiding telling their children about the separation in hopes of reconciliation,

“More recently, I see less and less of a chance,” she replied.

PK did not attend The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion but sent a statement denying claims that he is a bad father. He said the Dorit he married would not have made such statements and expressed concern that their children would eventually hear them.

Dorit also addressed reports about their home being in pre-foreclosure. She said she was unaware, and PK had stopped paying after the lender did not respond, though he later resolved the matter.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 Reunion Part 1 is currently streaming on Bravo.

