“Ridiculous”- American Idol fans react to Thunderstorm Artis’ entry into the Top 10

Episode 14 of American Idol Season 23 aired on April 28, featuring the Top 12 singing for a spot in the Top 10. Filo and Ché were eliminated, while the rest moved forward thanks to public votes. Judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan led the episode.

Thunderstorm Artis advanced after performing House of the Rising Sun by The Animals. His performance impressed the judges, excited the audience, and sparked reactions on X.

However, some American Idol fans didn't agree with the list of contestants that made it to the Top 10. Thunderstorm's advancement also garnered some criticism, like many of his co-stars. While some criticized his entry into the Top 10, some even appreciated it.

"Maddie and Thunderstorm!? Ridiculous," a fan said.

"Thunderstorm as a potential winner? I think we should be having that discussion. We won’t have another chance to crown a winner named after weather," said another.

"I would have sent Thunderstorm home," added a third.

Some fans of American Idol season 27 appreciated his entry into the Top 10 and acknowledged his performance of the night.

"At least Thunderstorm understood the assignment," an X user wrote.

"Ok, Thunderstorm you are SEEN AGAIN -- "House of the Rising Sun" was PERFECT for his voice (that gravely GRIT) -- he's really been surging the last couple of weeks and REALLY this week," another user wrote.

"That was an epic Thunderstorm performance. Probably his best from a performing perspective. I am a tad worried about his voice, though," commented another.

"That was an incredible performance by Thunderstorm Artis. He is awesome tonight," wrote another.

Thunderstorm Artis' American Idol season 23 episode 14 performance and what the judges had to say about it

Thunderstorm carried his guitar on stage for his performance of House of the Rising Sun. Towards the end of his performance, he flung his guitar in the back and interacted with the audience.

The American Idol alum turned judge, Carrie Underwood, thought Thunderstorm's song choice was perfect. She also described his performance as "awesome," adding that he made the song his own and that he was so into it she could feel his joy.

The past master of music, Lionel Richie, stated:

"You have a vibe. You put your own vibe on it! It's so great."

While the award-winning country singer Luke Bryan added that the cheer from the crowd said everything to him. In the previous episode 13, Thunderstorm had garnered praises for his performance on Fire and Rain, James Taylor song, which was also reacted to positively by the live audience and the viewers on X.

For more updates on Thunderstorm Artis' life, fans of American Idol can follow him on his official Instagram page, @thunderstormartis.

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More