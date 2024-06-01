"Robbed fr"— RuPaul's Drag Race All stars season 9 fans support Plastique and Jorgeous after makeover challenge

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 aired its fourth episode on May 31, 2024, on Paramount+. In the latest segment, the remaining drag queens competed in a makeover challenge in which they had to dress firefighters up in drag.

The queens chose their respective partners and came up with a persona for firefighters who were also going to perform with them on the main stage. After the performances, the judges decided that the top pair was Roxxxy and Vanjie who then lipsynced to be the top queen of the week.

While some fans cheered for the winning duo for their efforts, a huge section of netizens felt that another pair deserved the victory more. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 fans took to social media to chime in and said that Plastique and Jorgeous should have won the challenge. One netizen commented:

Trending

"Plastique and Jorgeous robbed fr!! #allstars9 #dragrace."

Expand Tweet

"The world failed them...Jorgeous and Plastique deserved better!! #DragRace #AllStars9," a person wrote on X.

"so we don’t get to see the firefighters' mirror reaction to their glam… not even one judge's comment on the MUG or beauty of Angelique… Plastique & Jorgeous with the best makeover yet shortest critique and no win (plastique robbed of top spot again)… #AllStars9," a fan commented.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 fans noted that the trio (Plastique, Jorgeous, and firefighter, Anaré) had an evident Powerpuff Girls theme which judge Michelle Visage missed.

"Happy 4 Vanjie & Roxxxy but Plastique & Jorgeous have the best group. I’ll die on that hill. Michelle’s critiques this week were full of sh*t. How can u say that the Meow Meow Mixxx group wasn’t cohesive? She really went far upon her a** to find that one," a netizen wrote.

"ns (no shade) to this episode’s winners but I thought Jorgeous and Plastique ate this challenge up and should of won! (And Michelle’s critique about unmatching colors… like it’s obviously the power puff girls) #DragRace #Allstars9," a fan wrote online.

"I'm #TeamRoxxxy all the way to the end, but Plastique & Jorgeous were robbed this week. What was Michelle on about them not being cohesive? They were the Powerpuff Girls. And their firefighter was the one who looked the most like a professional drag queen #AllStars9," another X user wrote.

On the other hand, some of the season 9 fans also praised Roxxxy and Vanjie's lipsync performance:

"That Roxxxy and Vanjie lip sync has to be my favourite lip sync from the entire franchise #AllStars9," one person wrote.

"Great lip sync! Vanjie was hitting it, Roxxxy is just a legend! #Allstars9," another X user mentioned.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 4: Makeover Challenge

Expand Tweet

In RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 4, the contestants were divided into teams of two before Mama Ru introduced them to four firefighters. The queens had to transform the male firefighters into pop stars but didn't get to choose them as part of their teams.

The firefighters made their way through the cast in the format of a speed date before they picked the duos they wanted to team up with. The final teams were:

Shannel, Angeria, and Brad Lee

Plastique, Jorgeous, and Anaré

Gottmik, Nina, and Nathan

Roxxxy, Vanjie, and Adam

The RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars cast had to write, record, and perform their verses for P*ssy on Fire. Plastique and Jorgeous felt Anaré was the perfect addition to their group and they went with an anime concept for their performance. When the groups started practicing their dance moves, the firefighter had difficulty keeping up with the choreography but the three gave an impressive performance on stage.

As part of the judges' critique, Michelle Visage said that their look was non-cohesive and the colors didn't match. However, guest judges (T.J. Osborne and John Osborne) got the Powerpuff Girls references immediately. The team that won the task was Roxxxy and Vanjie's who lipsynced to win money for their favorite charity.

As episode 4 aired, fans of the show took to social media to appreciate Plastique and Jorgeous for their performance during the Makeover Challenge and felt that they did a better job than the winning team.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 will return next week on Friday (June 7, 2024) with episode 5 on Paramount+.