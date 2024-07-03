Savannah Chrisley talks about freezing her eggs while discussing plans to have children in the future

Savannah Chrisley recently revealed that she plans to have kids but wants to do it in her own time, so she's thinking of freezing her eggs. The Chrisley Knows Best star got candid about her future as a mom on the July 2 episode of her podcast Unlocked.

The 26-year-old shared that she's taking necessary steps to ensure that she can have her own kids whenever she pleases. She mentioned:

"I also am looking into freezing my eggs, and I feel like that's something you guys may be interested in considering the fact that 90% of my following is female."

Sharing her reasons for her decision to start family planning early, the reality TV star said:

"[But] the reason I want to do it is so I don't feel pressured to have to have a kid."

The podcast host is currently serving as the primary guardian of her younger brother, Grayson, and her niece, Chloe. Both her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison after committing tax fraud.

Savannah Chrisley further shares her reason for wanting to freeze her eggs

The reality TV star discussed her struggles with endometriosis in the podcast, which is among the reasons that prompted her to think of freezing her eggs. During one of her visits to her doctor, she recalled:

"A doctor in L.A. was like, 'You need to be done having kids by the time you're 30 because of all your health stuff, this, that, whatever.' So, of course, that's in the back of my mind."

However, Savannah Chrisley admitted that having kids is not on her cards as of the moment, but that she wants to have the option to whenever she decides she's ready to have them. She said:

"I'm getting closer to 30, and I don't wanna feel like I have to have a kid right now. I also want to basically have an insurance policy to have kids whenever I wanna have them."

Along with expressing her desire to be a mom in the future, Savannah Chrisley also shared a new tattoo she dedicates to her mother, Julie, who she hopes to see soon. The reality star addressed wearing a short-sleeved shirt, which she hadn't worn for a while because she was afraid of showing her new tattoo.

Her new ink reads "Love you, mama," which, according to Chrisley:

"It's in my mom's handwriting. It makes me feel like I have a piece of her."

Savannah Chrisley didn't want her father, who is currently in prison in Pensacola, to know about her new tattoo as he isn't a fan of it. But she ended up confessing to her dad later. And while the Chrisley Knows Best star is thinking of getting another one, she admitted that she will "probably not" after already having two tattoos removed before.

