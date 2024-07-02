Where is Dana from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as of today? Status explored

Reality star Dana Wilkey appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the show's first three seasons. She initially joined the show as a guest star before becoming a cast member. Dana currently lives in Miami, Florida, with her son and runs her uncensored pop culture podcast, Dishing the Drama with Dana Wilkey.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum gained infamy for her "Did you know, $25,000" tagline about her gold python sunglasses. She also started an ad agency in the early days of her career and was associated with an application development company as well. Dana has developed some of the international projects through her app development company.

Who is Dana from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

According to her description on IMDb, Dana Wilkey is an entertainment event producer, a reality star, and also worked as a product placement agent. Dana graduated from USC, where she majored in Political science and minored in Business.

Dana Wilkey joined the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a guest star and was later promoted to a cast member after joining as Taylor Armstrong's friend. Wilkey was associated with RHOBH for seasons one, two, and three.

Through her agency, Dana has thrown some of the most talked-about birthday parties. One such party featured a “one-million-dollar lollipop holder.” She was also gaining recognition as one of the influencers during her time on the show due to her iconic line, “Did you know $25,000?”.

Dana Wilkey: Personal life explored

While she was associated with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dana and her fiance had their son. During the show’s third season, Dana revealed how she found her husband cheating on her with another woman and was allegedly living a double life. Following this revelation, Dana moved to London to live with her parents. She was inactive on social media during this time but rejoined Instagram in 2020.

She describes herself as a public figure and commentator on the social media platform. Dana also calls herself a "Real Life Gossip Girl" in her Instagram bio. She has over 24K+ followers on Instagram and 38K+ followers on X. Apart from this, she also runs her podcast, Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey.

Dana Wilkey’s uncensored podcast: Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey

Dana shares the latest drama and updates from various Real Housewives franchise shows through her Dishing Drama with Dana Wilkey. She shares updates and posts about her podcast on social media accounts. The reality star also leads various Q&A sessions.

Some of her recent posts and videos are related to Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 and Danielle Cabral’s charity event incident. She also discussed Kenya Moore leaving the Real Housewives franchise, among other things.

According to LinkedIn, Dana Wilkey is currently the President of the Adwil Agency. Her experience is mentioned as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from February 2011 to the present. She has been associated with the Adwil agency since January 1999.

During her exclusive interview with Heavy in 2022, she shared that after her stint on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she went to live with her parents in London. She added that she shot a show called Rich and Ditched while she was there.

"And then the show did not get picked up, but it was super fun, I had a great time, I lived in Chelsea. I had a ball, I like, and sang my $25,000 song in a nightclub. I got to have such a good time, and it was such a cool experience," Dana noted.

Dana currently lives in Miami and runs her pop culture podcast, Dishing the Drama with Dana Wilkey.

