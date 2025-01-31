“She’s a warrior” — Beast Games fans react to player 830’s Elimination Train decision

Episode 8 of Beast Games, titled Betray Your Friend For $1,000,000, was released on January 30. The 10 remaining contestants faced a tough decision: take a 10% share from the $1,000,000, leaving equal amounts for everyone, or take a larger share and divide the prize unequally.

The episode picked up from the cliffhanger of episode 7, where Player 830, Twana, had to choose between two tracks—one with her best friend and a disliked player, and the other with another disliked player.

In episode 8, Twana ran the train on her best friend and player 380, while saving player 566 and player 817. She did so because she thought player 566 needed the money more after he told her how he would use it to treat his child's ailment.

Fans of Beast Games came to X to react to this tough call made by player 830. Some were for it, while some thought she could've chosen better.

"424 is so smart I hope she wins but I also hope 830 wins because she’s a warrior. The women on Beast Games outsmart the men that’s why the men want them GONE," a fan said.

"Player 830 really messed up on that train track, clamoring about “the black woman” but to eliminate one? Player 380 too! He had everyone’s respect and did not need to contest for that leadership, no one would have had the gut to eliminate him," said another.

"I knew, I fucking knew, #830 would eliminate Dino, which is what she did now!! Folks, grab your popcorns, this is getting interesting!!!" commented one.

"It was so satisfying to watch DeAno being eliminated after begging 830 to pull the lever to safe him," another wrote.

Some fans of Beast Games pointed out 566's decision to take out the highest amount $650k from the prize pot later in the episode and said that if 830 had chosen to save the people on the other track they wouldn't have taken the loss.

"Money truly reveals the true character of people. If Twana knew JC was going to take out $650k for himself in the next game she won’t have saved him. I have big respect for Deano, he didn’t deserve the hate he got because he tried to protect himself. It’s a game," an X user wrote.

"Player 830’s decision in episode 7 changed this game. She’s a very bad judge of character!" another user wrote.

"Deano would have never taken a penny more than 100k just saying it out loudly so that Twana lady can hear this. But hey fair play to both 453 and 556 they did what had to be done," added another one.

"Twana should have let the train flatten 566," another wrote.

The aftermath of player 830's Elimination Train decision on Beast Games episode 8

After she ran the train on Deano aka player 380 and her best friend, player 697, in episode 8, she said her friend got caught in the cross-fire because player 380 had chosen her to be on his track as bait, so player 830 couldn't run the train on that track.

As the players got emotional and hugged each other, player 566 took to a Beast Games confessional to say:

"That was my only opportunity to save my own b*tt."

Players 566 and 817 criticized player 380 for using Twana's best friend as bait thus contradicting his integrity. Player 817 teared up and claimed that she never made any unfair moves in the game but player 380 did and said nobody would respect him. Twana in another confessional said that her heart was broken for her best friend because she didn't deserve it but she promised to make it right for her.

The next episode of Beast Games is to come out on Thursdays, on Amazon Prime Video.

