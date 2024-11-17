"She shouldn’t be in the spotlight to begin with"- Internet reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard taking a step back from social media

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is stepping back from social media in order to protect herself and her family. The TV personality posted an update on TikTok on Saturday, November 16, saying that she will no longer post personal content online. She shared a "content update," writing:

"I will no longer be posting personal content on this public platform. Since I was released, I have shared with supporters my hardships and achievements through the lens of social media. However, I find myself at a crossroads that leads me to desire a more private life sharing with only family and close friends these special moments."

After reading Gypsy Rose Blanchard's post, fans took to social media to share what they thought of her decision. A Reddit user claimed that she shouldn't have been in the spotlight in the first place.

"Good. She shouldn't be in the spotlight to begin with," a Reddit user commented.

Other social media users were skeptical about Blanchard's going offline on social media platforms. They questioned if she could stick to it, but some were also supportive of her decision to do it for the sake of her family and noted that it should have been her decision all along.

"I have a feeling this is going to very much be a Selena Gomez taking a break from social media situation but I hope she sticks to this. Her child already is going to have a confusing early life, let's keep the media all the way out of it," a user on Reddit said.

"I'm glad she's making that decision, wish she had made it sooner but that's tears over spilt milk," a Reddit user added.

"Good for her, this should've been the plan from the jump," another Reddit user commented.

Some fans also shared their hopes for Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Ken Urker, now that she decided to stay off social media.

"I hope she manages to live a private life for real, mostly for the baby," another Reddit user said.

"I hope she does at minimum break the cycle of child exploitation and doesn't post her child on social media frequently," a Reddit user commented.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard will still update fans despite her planned social media hiatus

Gypsy Rose Blanchard may be stepping back from sharing her personal life on social media, but she will continue to keep her fans in the loop on the happenings in her life. After thanking her supporters in her latest TikTok post, the TV personality wrote:

"I will keep posting updates on my new memoir 'My Time to Stand' as well as our seasons with LifetimeTV."

She also mentioned having another TikTok account, but it's a private one and she will only accept requests from people she "personally knows." Closing off her statement, Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared the reasons why she decided to stay off social media. She said:

"This decision was made with consideration to the wellbeing of my own mental health that as well as the overall wellbeing of my family and daughter."

Lastly, the former inmate updated fans that they are "all doing very well and are in good spirits," noting that they are excited about their future moving forward.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup debuted on the channel in June 2024. There is still no confirmation if the show is getting a second season.

