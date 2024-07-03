Sister Wives star Janelle Brown reunites with cast member after son Garrison's demise

Sister Wives alum Christine Brown recently took to Instagram to update her followers about reuniting with fellow co-star Janelle Brown. On July 1, she posted a reel, containing a montage of photos from her reunion with the former cast member alongside Janelle's daughter, Madison.

Many followers were happy to see Janelle enjoying quality time in the presence of friends and family. Janelle Brown recently faced a difficult period after her son, Garrison Brown, was found dead at home on March 5. She had him with her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

Janelle and Kody married in 1993, and had six children together, one of whom was Garrison. The couple announced their split in 2022. The reunion with Christine assured fans concerned about Janelle's well-being.

Trending

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown enjoys a day out with Christine

On Monday, July 1, Christine posted an Instagram reel on her official account, flaunting images of her day out with Janelle and Janelle's daughter, Madison. They gathered in Wyoming to enjoy quality time together.

The 3 of them struck poses and smiled for the camera. The montage of photos was accompanied by Sister Sledge's We Are Family playing in the background. Christine captured the excitement of meeting Sister Wives co-star Janelle in the caption of the reel. She wrote:

"We got to spend the day together and it was SO needed! Incredibly grateful for family. #family #familyforlife #familyforever."

In the reel, Janelle was seen wearing a sweatshirt that had 'optimist' written on it. Viewers of the popular TLC show appreciated her decision to spend time outside, close to her family. Many Sister Wives fans left encouraging comments under the reel, stating they were happy to see their smiling faces.

In another video, shared by Janelle on her official Instagram account on July 1, she showed more of the location they were at. She revealed she was at a reservoir in the Wyoming Mountains alongside Christine, Maddison, and the children. She expressed that she was "having a really good time." Janelle said:

"I hope you're going to have a wonderful Fourth of July weekend. Um, if you are in the US, let me know in the comments what your plans are."

In the video, Janelle wished everyone a "wonderful Fourth of July" and appeared intrigued to know her fans' plans for the weekend. Sister Wives fans flooded her comment section with their itinerary for the weekend. While the caption read:

"Family time! Loving every minute of it!."

Further in the caption, Janelle tagged numerous people including Christine and her husband David Woolley. She also mentioned her daughter, Savannah, Meri Brown's child Leon, and Christine's daughters, Aspyn Thompson, and Gwendlyn.

On May 6, 2024, Janelle spent her first birthday since the demise of her son, Garrison. The 55-year-old Sister Wives alum celebrated the day by cutting a cake Maddison baked.

Previously, after her son's demise, Janelle took to Instagram to inform her followers about the incident. In a post shared on March 6, she revealed the news to her followers. The caption stated:

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory,"

In another Instagram post on May 21, Janelle revealed how on Mother's Day, she dedicated her time to baking a homemade strawberry rhubarb pie. Janelle revealed that it was a beloved dessert in their household, but Garrison had a special fondness for it.

The Sister Wives followers have taken note of Janelle's increased presence and involvement with her children, commending her for her strength and positive outlook.

Meanwhile, Sister Wives star Meri Brown accepted a healthier lifestyle and underwent a weight loss journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback