How did Garrison Brown pass away? Report reveals cause of death after two months

Kody Brown’s son Garrison Brown's cause of death has been revealed in a new autopsy report. The details of the Sister Wives star’s death come over two months after he was found dead in his home on March 5.

As confirmed by the Coconino Medical Examiner in Arizona, the autopsy report notes that the 25-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death was ruled as s*icide. Police reports indicated that no foul play was suspected.

The same autopsy report notes that ethanol intoxication (alcohol poisoning) is a “significant condition” to the younger Brown’s passing.

Garrison, whose real name was Robert Garrison Brown, starred alongside his father Kody in TLC’s reality show about the polygamist Brown family.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him” — Kody Brown after his son Garrison Brown’s passing

Garrison Brown was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, according to authorities. It was his 22-year-old brother, Gabriel, who found the body and called the police department.

Shortly after the news of Garrison’s passing, his parents, Kody and Jannelle, who had publicly separated in 2022, confirmed the news of the reality TV star’s death on separate Instagram posts.

In the post that Kody Brown shared via his Instagram, featuring a photo of Garrison in an army uniform, the caption read:

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him."

He further wrote:

"Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Aside from Garrison, Janelle and Kody also share five other children and are grandparents to three.

Other members of the famed Brown family paid their tribute to Garrison via social media. Hunter Brown, his older brother, shared a carousel of Garrison’s photos in a March 26 Instagram post with the caption:

“‘When tomorrow starts without me...'.”

He further wrote:

“I have no eulogy to give or long caption for you to read. All I can say is that I love Garrison and he has always been and will always be a huge part of my life. I will forever work at being better and enjoying every moment, big or small, with my loved ones. I would encourage you to do the same.”

Meri Brown, who was married to Kody until they decided to split after 32 years in January 2023, paid tribute to Garrison after his death. Garrison’s cousin, Emma Brown, also gave an update via Instagram to share that the family had held a private funeral for Garrison in March.

Garrison Brown first appeared on the first season of TLC’s Sister Wives, which aired in 2010. The reality TV program follows one of the US’s most famous polygamous families, Kody Brown, his four wives, and their combined 18 children. The show ran for 18 seasons with the season 18 finale released on January 14, 2024.

The show is expected to return on TV for season 19, which will feature the aftermath of Garrison Brown’s death.

