"He was wandering around" - Kristin Cavallari recalls story of a stalker who found out where she worked out and slashed her tires

Kristin Cavallari, best known as one of the cast members in MTV’s Laguna Beach reality TV series, recently spoke about the time she had a stalker who had found out the gym where she worked out in an attempt to get close to her.

The Very Cavallari star recalled that she had an interview where she mentioned the gym she works out at, which is how her stalker found out about it. Cavallari mentioned that the guy would “drive up from the city, which was like 45 minutes” to go to her gym and take the same classes as her from the same instructor she had.

Kristin Cavallari opened up about the whole ordeal with her stalker in the latest episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast. She recalled her instructor telling her about a guy who kept “asking a lot of questions” about her and had wanted to know if he could pay Cavallari to go to a party.

Recalling the events, Cavallari said:

“So, like, I would be doing my sessions and it was an enclosed glass, like, a little studio in Equinox and he would just like, be wandering around like looking in. So, this one particular time, he was in a suit wandering around."

She also mentioned her instructor helping her evade the stalker.

"[And], so, when my session ended, my Pilates instructor was like, ‘’Go this way.’ So like [I] went the other way, I went in the bathroom upstairs to like stall and take time.”

The Uncommon James founder mentioned that said stalker had also slashed her tires and tried to follow her out of the gym.

Kristin Cavallari gets candid about being followed by a “psycho” stalker who later admitted to slashing her tires

In the Tuesday episode of Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari, the reality TV star, joined by Justin Anderson, reflected on her “psycho” stalker incident.

Following a run-in with her stalker inside the gym, Cavallari narrated what happened next. She said:

“[So] I’m like, okay, perfect, I ditch this guy, so, I go downstairs. I’m walking out and he’s standing at the entrance on his phone. I get in my car, he follows me out. He gets in the car next to me.”

The Laguna Beach alum further stated that the guy started following her as she drove away from the gym and recalled that, at the stoplight, the guy had asked her to roll down the windows, which bogged her. Cavalli then recounted the guy telling her that she had a flat tire. She stated:

“He goes, ‘You have a flat tire,” and I go, ‘What?’ and then my flay tire thinh went on. So he knew I had a flat tire before my car knew I had a flat tire. So, I go, ‘I’m good, thanks!’ I pull around there, like a bank right there, and he is going back and forth, back and forth.”

Kristin Cavallari mentioned that she was 26 at the time the incident happened and was living in Chicago with her now ex-husband Jay Cutler. Explaining what happened next, the reality TV star said she called Cutler, who later called a private investigator who had worked for the Bears.

Kristin Cavallari then mentioned that the guy later admitted to slashing her tires. Recalling the whole ordeal, Cavallari said:

“He admitted to giving me a flat tire and everything. He was married with kids, begged not to file a restraining order. I was like, ‘No, f**k you, you were, like, stalking me at my gym, and you gave me a flat tire to, what, save the day?’”

Kristin Cavallari also mentioned that she will never forget the guy’s name, who had been identified as David Berkowitz, and called him a “psycho f**k.” She later addressed the listeners of her podcast to be careful, because “people are nuts.”

