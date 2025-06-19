“So she’s done with the cosplay” — Netizens react to Brittany Renner’s transformation post-Kevin Gates divorce

Influencer Brittany Renner debuted new looks following her divorce from rapper Kevin Gates. The reality star took to her Instagram on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, to share a video showcasing her naturally curly hair without a hijab. Gates and Renner have been romantically linked since early 2025.

They were married for 52 days between April 6 and May 28, something the model confirmed in an interview with REAL 92.3 LA (on June 7). Seemingly alluding to their divorce, she captioned her post:

"I don’t have blind loyalty to any person, place, or thing. I also don’t need excuses to do what I want to do because I accept whatever comes behind my decisions. It’s still Alhamdulillah for everything! Hope this helps."

Further, an in-video message read:

"I wore cornrows underneath my hijab just so my hair could fit in it."

Brittany Renner's post soon went viral, with internet users speculating on her caption.

Notably, last August, the reality TV star explained she had converted to Islam through an IG post. Since being linked to Gates, fans have speculated that the rapper, a practicing Muslim, had influenced Renner's decision to convert. Referencing the rumors, one fan commented:

"Ok so she's done with the cosplay, got it."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @hollywoodunlocked)

Many continued to joke about Renner's decision to convert to Islam.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @hollywoodunlocked)

Many claimed she only did so because of Kevin Gates, even noting that she shouldn't have "played" with religion.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @hollywoodunlocked)

However, others commented in support of Brittany Renner.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @hollywoodunlocked)

"I don’t think anybody gets married to not stay married"—Brittany Renner while announcing her divorce from Kevin Gates

Brittany Renner confirmed separating from Kevin Gates during a June 2025 radio interview on REAL 92.3 LA. She explained that they were married for 52 days starting April 6. Despite the short period, she explained that she "followed (her) heart," adding:

"I don’t think anybody gets married to not stay married."

Elsewhere in the discussion, the reality TV star explained that in Islam, there was a 90-day waiting period after divorce. She elaborated that it is done to see if one is "pregnant," in which case, "the husband would be responsible." Suggesting a room for reconciliation, Brittany Renner added:

"And then also in those 90 days it’s for reconciliation, because Allah wants you to stay married. During those 90 days, you are not to entertain anybody romantically."

Meanwhile, Gates, during his interview with Revolt at the 2025 BET Awards, noted that he was focusing on self-love, adding that he would "keep going." He also said that he had been taking his kids to the beach and going on road trips.

In January, Brittany Renner announced she had converted to Islam through an IG post, adding that she had been Muslim for five months. At the time, she claimed she joined the platform for "validation and male attention." She added:

"Now that I no longer need either of those things, I am developing a new relationship with just social media itself, so my posting has been a bit inconsistent."

Since then, netizens have speculated on the reason for the change. In March, Brittany Renner made a surprise appearance on DDG's Twitch livestream alongside Kevin Gates. Since then, they have been romantically linked.

In the following weeks, the pair made several media appearances together. This included the premiere of Brittany's show, Basketball Wives, where she addressed the rapper as her husband. The rapper, too, referred to Renner as his wife in a social media post in April. This prompted claims that they were married.

It is worth noting that the pair first crossed paths at Rolling Loud Miami in 2022. At the time, Renner interviewed Gates backstage. She even starred in the music video for the rapper's track Bad For Me the same year.

Gates has not publicly reacted to Renner's post.

