"So wild" — Married to Medicine fans react to Sweet Tea saying Quad is "jealous" of her

Married to Medicine season 11 released episode 16, titled Reunion Part 1, on March 23, 2025. The segment saw Lateasha, popularly known as Sweet Tea, get in a heated disagreement with Quad at the reunion. It all started when host Andy Cohen read a fan's comment about Sweet Tea saying Quad was "jealous" of her because she was married to Gregory, Quad's ex.

"Sweet Tea keeps getting on YouTube saying Quad is jealous that she's with Gregory, the same man she divorced," Andy read.

Sweet Tea made the comment in one of her YouTube videos, posted on December 23, 2024, titled The Real Sweet Tea ep 5 SQUARE UP. In the video, she said:

"It's a jealousy thing or something. It's something that I have that you don't. I have something that you want that you no longer have."

Sweet Tea explained that she said that only after Quad went on a press tour and criticized her even though they were not close enough to have conflicts or disputes. As a result, it made her speculate and conclude that Quad might be "jealous" of her relationship with Gregory. However, Quad dismissed all claims, leading to a confrontation between her and Sweet Tea.

Married to Medicine fans on X commented on their confrontation, criticizing Sweet Tea for calling Quad "jealous."

"Sweet Tea thinking that Quad is jealous of her is so wild. You can’t compete where you don’t compare. She has nothing Quad would want. Be for real," a fan wrote.

"Why would anybody be jealous of Sweet Tea?" another fan commented.

"Tea Quadd would never be jealous of you little diet tea," a netizen tweeted.

Married to Medicine fans disapproved of Sweet Tea's comments about Quad.

"Tea wants an issue with Quad. She’s literally their storyline for the show," a user reacted.

"Why in the HECK would Quad be jealous of Sweet Tea? Quad left that miserable marriage. Furthermore, Quad’s man is more respectable and handsome," a person commented.

"Tea got some nerve saying Quad jealous of her….nobody is," another fan wrote.

"Sweet Tea watched this show and saw what Quad and Dr. G went through in their marriage, hopped in Dr. G’s DMs and really thinks Quad is jealous of her," one user posted.

Other Married to Medicine fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"There’s no way that Quad would be jealous of Sweet Tea’s relationship with HER EX HUSBAND," a person reacted.

"The way Quad is just eating Tea up - I NEEDED THIS! & it’s well deservedddddd for All the s**t she done made money off on YouTube," another netizen commented.

Married to Medicine stars Sweet Tea and Quad clash over the latter's Rolls Royce

After Andy read the fan's comment, Sweet Tea explained her statement, saying one could "speculate" that since Quad and she never had more than a two-minute conversation. However, when the Married to Medicine star saw Quad go on a press tour "talking cr*p" about her, despite having "no issues," it made her wonder if she was jealous of her private life.

A flashback from a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episode showed Quad saying:

"I had some tea earlier and it was really, really bitter so I had to send it back."

The Married to Medicine alum clarified she had "no challenge" with Sweet Tea as she did not even know her that well. However, Sweet Tea claimed Quad watched her "closely with a magnifying glass just waiting for a moment."

Tensions escalated as Quad said Sweet Tea would not be on the show without her, while Sweet Tea said Quad would be on the show if it were not for Gregory since he was "the medicine." When she called Quad irrelevant, the latter countered, saying Sweet Tea was being "delusional."

Andy read another comment that said Quad would not be "jealous" of Sweet Tea because her partner got her a Rolls Royce. Sweet Tea refused to believe Quad received the car and called her "fake." One thing led to another and the duo started calling each other names. However, the feud fizzled once Andy moved on to the following comment.

Married to Medicine season 11 episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

