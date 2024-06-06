The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay explains why she did not opt for a prenup amid her divorce from Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay, star of The Bachelorette season 13, revealed her divorce from husband Bryan Abasolo after four years of marriage, attributing part of the "messy" ordeal to the lack of a prenup.

On June 9, Lindsay spoke candidly about her "messy" divorce on Natasha Parker's Hidden Gems podcast, explaining why she and Abasolo didn't get a prenup when they married.

"The reason I didn’t is because the place I’m in now, financially, is totally different than when I got married. We were more leveled, and I wasn’t in California."

The reality TV star also mentioned regret over not taking proper legal actions to protect her finances before getting married, but back then, she just didn’t want it to be an issue. She stated:

“We weren’t on the same page with prenups and I didn’t want it to be a bigger issue. So we didn’t have one. Hindsight is 20/20, I would have done it [now].”

Abasolo, who was a Miami-based chiropractor when they first met on the show, is now requesting spousal support and attorney fees throughout the divorce process without any kind of prenuptial agreement.

Rachel Lindsay believes “everybody should have a prenup”

Reflecting on her previous choices and amid her divorce from Abasolo, Rachel Lindsay encouraged everyone to protect themselves financially before deciding to get married. She told the podcast host:

“Everybody should have a prenup. I could have never predicted that in 2024 that I would be getting a divorce. You just never know what life is gonna throw at you or what’s going to happen.”

Despite not getting one herself, Rachel Lindsay now admits that getting a prenup is a “smart” move and not “unsexy” or that someone is “planning for a divorce.”

While Rachel Lindsay was a lawyer when they met, she also earned more success in other ventures throughout their marriage. She had hosting stints on ESPN and Extra, launched her Higher Learning podcast with Van Lathan, and wrote two successful book releases, Real Love: A Novel and Miss Me With That.

For his part, Abasolo had to move his chiropractic business from Miami to Los Angeles and claimed that he had to put his career on hold because he had to “move twice” for Rachel Lindsay’s career in court documents.

The couple, who married in 2019, two years after their season in Bachelorette, still live together in their marital home amid their breakup and divorce issues. In his court documents, as reported by various publications, the chiropractor noted that while he wants to “vacate” the property as their living condition is “strained and awkward,” he needs money for a deposit on a new residence.

As for Rachel Lindsay, she told the podcast host on Thursday that Abasolo’s filing was “unnecessarily messy” and that it strained their supposed “amicable” breakup.

