“The nobility”: The Circle season 6 fans applaud Caress for saving Kyle

The Circle season 6 dropped episodes 9 to 12 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The set of episodes began with the continuation of the cliffhanger that saw both Kyle and Paul in danger of being eliminated.

Since they were Ride or Dies, their fates were tied together. Given that Paul, aka Caress, was ranked the lowest, Kyle was also set to go home. However, a twist prevailed, and provided them with choices that could potentially save one of them. The players had to either save or sacrifice themselves. If both of them chose the same option, both of them would have been eliminated.

Paul chose to sacrifice himself while Kyle chose to save himself, and as a result, Paul was eliminated. Fans of season 6 took to X to react to the sacrifice and applaud Caress for her actions:

"Come on Paul with the nobility #TheCircleNetflix," one person wrote.

The Circle season 6 fans react to Paul sacrificing himself for Kyle

In The Circle season 6 episode 9, fans saw Paul and Kyle at a crossroads as they were both at risk of elimination. However, Paul, aka Caress, sacrificed himself for Kyle and won hearts. Fans took to social media to react to the segment.

"Paul sacrificed himself. He was annoying but that was cool. #TheCircle," one person wrote.

"Damn, I was annoyed and talking sh*t about Paul this whole season and now I GOTTA respect and like her for sacrificing herself #TheCircleNetflix," another person wrote.

"Watching the Circle! Paul didn’t play a good game, but she’s all heart! #TheCircleNetflix," one tweet read.

The Circle season 6 fans also chimed in on Paul's gameplay:

"I'm so glad Caress is gone but I do applaud her for doing the right thing and sacrificing themselves for Kyle to stay, we all know Paul was at the bottom. #TheCircleNetflix #TheCircle," one person said.

"Paul did the right thing. I'm glad he sacrificed because he was playing a horrible game." #TheCircleNetflix, one another said.

In the Netflix show, Paul, aka Caress, was given the chance to meet Kyle, the player he saved from elimination. Before the two met, Kyle said:

"Yo, that's a freaking brother, man. This is more than a game, bro. That's a brother. I don't know if I can look at him, man. I ain't sensitive, man but good gracious, dawg."

When the two met, Kyle was grateful but shocked to discover that Paul was a catfish. The latter explained that she was pretending to be her brother, Paul, who was 11 years younger to her and was actually a rapper.

Fans also chimed in on Paul and Kyle coming face-to-face.

"Kyle was so ready to meet his new hero and beatie, 'Paul', then he meets Caress, The reaction was so funny. #TheCircleNetflix," a tweet read.

Caress told Kyle that everyone thought he was AI because of his physique and the two paid compliments to each other. Paul complimented Kyle on making his way from the bottom to an influencer, while Kyle told the eliminated cast member she was an amazing rapper.

The two further spoke about what they thought about the other season 6 contestants and Caress warned the contestant about trusting Lauren. She told him that Lauren approached her and apologized for "gunning" for her. She said that Lauren wanted to move forward and then "turned right around and was like, "Paul's the AI."

They also spoke about Olivia aka Brandon and felt that while she was a genuine person, she needed help.

Episodes of The Circle are available to stream on Netflix.