The Circle season 6: The cast discovers Paul’s true identity

The Circle season 6 aired four new episodes on Netflix on May 1, 2024. The installment started with a big reveal about who was going to go home: Kyle, Paul, or both of them.

The duo was given a choice to either save or sacrifice themselves. If both players selected the same option, they would both be eliminated.

Kyle was adamant about staying and chose to save himself, however, Paul aka Caress sacrificed herself to save the other contestant. The next morning, the cast received an alert about Paul's elimination and were playing his farewell message. During this segment, the rest of the cast also discovered that Caress was the catfish as she was pretending to be her younger brother, Paul, in The Circle season 6.

Paul bids goodbye to The Circle season 6

In The Circle season 6 episode 9, Paul was eliminated and his true identity was revealed to the cast. While some were shocked to find out that Paul was Caress, others were not, as they had believed that the player was a catfish.

When Caress entered Kyle's apartment, he was speechless to discover that the former was a catfish. The two had a conversation about the game and other players after which, Kyle expressed his gratitude towards the cast member. After Paul left, Kyle said:

"I'mma do whatever I gotta do, man, to win this thing for Paul and my family, yo."

The next morning, The Circle season 6 players received an alert about who was blocked from the game and several cast members wanted to know who was saved from elimination.

The cast made their way to the newsfeed where they were notified about receiving a message from Paul. Ahead of the reveal, Quori-Taylor wondered whether Paul was a catfish, while Olivia aka Brandon said "Paul has to be real."

Kyle, who was already aware of Paul, said, "The Circle is about to be in straight shock." The cast screamed when they played the message and figured out that Paul wasn't who he said he was.

"No, not a catfish! She played me," Myles said.

Lauren noted that she knew "something was up" and that her tummy had "the rumblings" about The Circle season 6 contestant. While Jig J aka Jordon shared that he was not expecting the player to be a catfish, Quori-Taylor was speechless.

In the video message, Caress explained that Paul was her younger brother and an actual rapper, which is why she chose to pretend to be him. She further opened up about her decision to sacrifice herself and said:

"It's $100,000 on the line. And to be honest with you, that's a lot of money to change someone's life. A hundred thousand dollars is gone, but somebody who really deserves it can get it."

As the cast wondered who she sacrificed herself for, Caress said that while she met her Ride or Die (Kyle), she wasn't going to reveal their identity. She told them that "tea was spilled."

Jordon said that he believed Caress' Ride or Die was Lauren, while Autumn thought it was Myles. Meanwhile, Caress continued that she had "enemies" in the house and that people came for her, "silently and publicly." Before the message ended, the eliminated cast member rapped about her time on the show.

Episodes of The Circle season 6 are available to stream on Netflix.