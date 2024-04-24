The Circle season 6: Who went home in episode 5?

The Circle season 6 dropped its latest batch of episodes on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The installment started with episode 5, which picked up the cliffhanger of episode 4.

In the previous episode, the contestants were informed that there was an AI bot amongst them, and they voted Myles as the "most human," which gave him power. Myles had to pick one person to block (eliminate), and it was upon him to either be "strategic" or to pick someone who seemed most artificial.

In episode 5, tensions were high as the cast waited for Myles to knock on one of their doors. He knocked on Steffi's door, which meant Steffi from The Circle season 6 was eliminated from the Netflix show.

The synopsis of the episode read:

"The fallout from an influencer's decision to send someone home brings relief for some and shade to others. The group stirs up drama with an art project."

The Circle season 6: Steffi's last words in the game

In The Circle season 6, episode 5, Myles walked into Steffi's room and eliminated her. Before leaving the Netflix reality show, the eliminated contestant sat down to chat with the man who sent her home.

Steffi asked him if he thought she was the bot, even though he was an AI engineer. Myles said he "honestly" had no idea who it was. He added that he thought the horoscope knowledge "was a lot."

Myles explained why he chose Steffi and said their conversation was "awkward" to read. He said he knew she was trying something, but he thought it was an AI "forcing a conversation."

Steffi told The Circle season 6 cast member that she had a feeling that he knew she wasn't AI. She said that he blocked her as part of his strategy.

"Is that gonna look bad on you? You decode robots for a living," Steffi said.

Myles admitted that he thought likewise and knew that the other cast members might target him for his decision since people would "bring up the AI stuff." He told Steffi that his top picks were Steffi, Paul, and Kyle. He added that he thought of eliminating Paul because he was lying in the chat. Steffi thought Kyle was the AI bot.

Steffi's top picks for catfish were Max, Paul, and Olivia, all of whom were pretending to be someone else in the game. She added that although Olivia may be a catfish, she was the "most loyal" person in The Circle season 6.

Later in the episode, the cast received news about Steffi's elimination and a message from her. The cast was disheartened to learn that she had been eliminated but eager to know what she said.

In the message, Steffi clarified that she was not a robot. She said she was "flesh and blood" and added that she didn't think an AI could cry as much as she did on the day. She added that she had "real human emotions."

"I think it's very ironic that someone who knows a lot about robots was not able to detect that I am, indeed, human," she said.

Steffi's message further said that she was a psychic and read auras. She revealed that before she came to The Circle, she had a few visions about who would win the Netflix show. However, before she could reveal the name, the real AI bot interrupted her and revealed itself as Max.

The cast was shocked by Steffi's elimination and by learning that Max was an AI bot.

Episodes of The Circle season 6 are available on Netflix.