"There is nothing there"— 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton dispels rumors of dating TikTok star Haley Michelle, reveals girlfriend's name

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton dispelled dating rumors of her and fellow TikTok star Haley Michelle as fans began to speculate the nature of their relationship. The 37-year-old, who recently went through an impressive 440lb weight loss journey, took to TikTok during the weekend to update her fans about her love life.

"Yes that girl in the video is me, but the other girl - the blonde - is Haley Michelle, one of my best friends. There is nothing there y'all," she said.

In the video, Slaton also revealed that she has a girlfriend named Andrea and that Michelle was just a friend. This came after Tammy Slaton and Haley Michelle posted several photos together on Instagram, leading fans to speculate about them.

Tammy Slaton's claim to fame came as she starred in the TLC hit show 1000-lb Sisters. The American reality show chronicled the lives of the Slaton sisters, Amy and Tammy, as they navigate their daily lives through weight loss and weight-loss surgery.

Tammy Slaton updates about her love life nearly a year after her husband's death

According to The Mirror, Tammy Slaton recently took to social media to dismiss rumors about her and Haley Michelle, as fans theorized about their supposed relationship from pictures and videos posted online.

Slaton also revealed that she was seeing someone else and asked people to "stop assuming stuff" about her.

"Like I wish people would stop assuming stuff about me, like I appreciate you all trying to look out for me and everything, believe me I do. I have a girlfriend. Haley is just my friend, my girlfriend's name is Andrea, that's all I'm going to say about my girlfriend," she said.

She once again reiterated that Michelle was just a friend, saying, "It's all friendship, we're just friends," and revealed no further details about her girlfriend beyond her name.

Tammy Slaton's new relationship comes nearly a year after the death of her husband, 40-year-old Caleb Willingham. In an exclusive to People Magazine on July 1, 2023, Slaton said:

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me."

The couple met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, and tied the knot in November 2022. After her husband's death, Tammy Slaton said that she had "kinda stopped messing with guys."

“I was pans*xual, but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed. So, I’m like a lesbian.”

Tammy Slaton's incredible weight loss journey

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine on June 7, 2023, Tammy Slaton revealed that she had a wake-up call about her weight when she experienced a near-death experience before her bariatric surgery in 2022, which saw her placed in a medically induced coma after she stopped breathing.

“I wised up and got my surgery. I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime," she said.

The reality TV star weighed over 717lbs and dropped to 534lbs for her surgery. She currently weighs around 285 lbs, her lowest weight since she was a teenager.

Tammy showed off her slimmer physique in a series of pictures with Haley Michelle, including one of the pair in a swimming pool that the latter had captioned with "Proud of you."

1000-lb Sisters first premiered in 2020 and quickly became a fan favorite on TLC. The show ended its fifth season on February 5, and TLC has yet to officially renew the show for the sixth season.