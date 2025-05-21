"THIS IS TOTALLY BOGUS!" — The Voice fans react to Renzo finishing in third place

The Voice season 27 aired the second part of its finale, titled Live Finale Part 2, on May 20, 2025. The segment featured a star-studded lineup of performances, at the end of which the winner of the NBC show was announced. Adam David from Michael Bublé's team took the winner's title, while Renzo from John Legend's team finished in third place.

Following the nationwide vote, Jadyn Cree from Team Bublé finished in fifth place, Lucia Flores-Wiseman from Team Adam Levine in fourth place, and Kelsea Ballerini's team member, Jaelen Johnston, finished as the runner-up.

However, fans of The Voice were displeased with the result of the public vote. Many had anticipated that Renzo would be the winner of season 27. Consequently, they were surprised and disappointed to see him end in third place. While many claimed he was "robbed" of the winner's title, others believed the winner and the runner-up did not deserve their spots.

Netizens flooded X with their opinions regarding Renzo's third-place finish.

"RENZO GOT COMPLETELY ROBBED! RENZO SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE WINNER OF NBC #THEVOICE. THIS IS TOTALLY BOGUS! PATHETIC!" a fan wrote.

"Renzo got robbed. At least he didn't lose to the guy who forgot lyrics and sometimes misses notes," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Voice disagreed with the outcome and claimed Renzo was worthy of becoming the winner of season 27.

"I AM SO SICK AND TIRED OF THE BEST VOCALIST NOT WINNING THE SHOW! BRYSON HAD THE BEST VOICE, DIDN’T EVEN MAKE THE FINALE. RENZO, THE BEST IN THE FINALE, DID NOT WIN. THIS IS TOTAL BULLS**T! I AM FED UP!" a user reacted.

"No way in hell did the dude win.. Renzo was robbed," a person commented.

"If I was on a desert island I wouldn’t go watch him play…Renzo had it all stage presence, hit all the notes…smh…I’ll never watch the show again," another fan wrote.

"Renzo was the clear winner how did this get f**ked up so badly," one user posted.

Other fans of The Voice expressed a similar sentiment.

"Renzo was supposed to win The Voice but I guess we couldn’t win both shows," a person reacted.

"Renzo was my top pick all along. On my team from day one. Adam had a ‘sad story’…feel like that was a part of it. He WAS NOT the best singer. All the rest were better," another netizen commented.

Which songs did Renzo sing in the finale of The Voice season 27?

On the second night of the finale, Renzo joined his coach John Legend on stage to sing As It Was by Harry Styles. He later performed Pompeii by Bastille alongside the Top 12 artists of the season.

The nationwide votes came on the basis of his performances in the previous episode, the first part of the finale, which aired on May 19, 2025. Renzo, like the other four finalists, sang two songs, a ballad and an up-tempo song.

For the up-tempo number, Renzo performed Fly Away by Lenny Kravitz. The 34-year-old Philadelphia native garnered praise and applause from all four coaches. Michael called his act "flawless," stating it was "impossible to not get taken away." John, on the other hand, said:

"We heard so much texture and beauty at the beginning of the performance... you're the showstarter this week."

Later in the episode, Renzo returned to the stage with a ballad, singing Lover, You Should've Come Over by Jeff Buckley. The Voice contestant pleased the judges, as his mentor mentioned:

"I'm so fired up, y'all. I feel like you've shown something new in your voice today... it's been stunning. You're a superstar."

Despite his efforts, Renzo failed to secure the votes to become the winner of The Voice and finished in third place. Netizens, however, were displeased with the outcome, saying it undermined his potential.

Stream episodes of The Voice on Peacock.

