"This is just mean" — Married to Medicine fans react to Phaedra sharing her shocking opinion of the cast in an unseen footage

Married to Medicine season 11 aired the first part of its reunion on March 23, 2025. It saw the cast members sit down with host Andy Cohen to reflect on the show and address unresolved conflicts. Phaedra was missing from the gathering as she chose not to come despite being invited. Although absent, she became a topic of discussion after Andy played unseen footage of her comments about the ladies.

When asked to disclose what she learned from her time with her co-stars, Phaedra said:

"That they're trash. I'm not gonna be able to say that I enjoyed anything about this group because I felt like they're demonic minions of hell."

In another clip, she referred to her castmates as "those b**ches," who were "mean" to other women because they were "fat and funny-looking." Phaedra added that the Married to Medicine cast members were "jealous and hateful." She said she felt "ecstatic" about leaving the show because she was uninterested in mingling with people who disliked her and made her feel unwelcomed.

Married to Medicine fans on X reacted to Phaedra's remarks. While some felt the comments were humorous, many criticized Phaedra for looking down on her co-stars.

"While Phaedra does have the right to be upset with the group, she did not need to go this low. This is just mean and disgusting," a fan wrote.

"Phaedra can’t play the smartest in the room around this group. That’s what it boils down to. That’s why she’s mad," another fan commented.

"Phaedra has me crying with this never before seen footage lmaoo she went in," a netizen commented.

Many Married to Medicine fans disapproved of Phaedra's opinion as they believed it was uncalled for.

"Phaedra was very high key describing herself perfectly…every single insult she hurled at the ladies is everything she is and has always been," a user reacted.

"Phaedra calling someone trash?!? This confessional is beyond nasty! Like girl," a person commented.

"Nothing warranted that confessional from Phaedra. Like I am so confused as to where this energy is coming from???" another fan wrote.

"Phaedra is a COWARD! She didn’t have this energy with none of the women to their face! The only one she talked to was Jackie and trust me, that was by design!" one user posted.

Other Married to Medicine fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Phaedra is just rambling tbh. Her plan failed , backfired whatever and now she just mad," a person reacted.

"Call it out Heavenly! Phaedra knew what she was doing! Why she’s mad at these ladies is BEYOND me?? She thought she was going to play Apollo and it backfired!" another netizen commented.

"That's really bad" — Married to Medicine star Toya reacts to Phaedra's unseen confessional

The Married to Medicine cast members were surprised to hear Phaedra's opinion of them. After the clip was played, Toya said:

"That's terrible. That's terrible. I mean, that's really bad because we welcomed her last year and were so happy to have her a part of the group. I mean, that's deep."

While Quad wondered why she called them "trash," Simone explained that they never presented or did "the trash she [Phaedra] used to do." When Andy asked Sweet Tea about Phaedra not attending the reunion, she said Phaedra was at that point in her life where she did not have a friend in the group and felt like she did not "fit in."

Simone recalled when Phaedra called them "b**ches like y'all" during the Med Gala planning and clarified that irrespective of her opinion, they had "fantastic salaries" and jobs they loved.

The Married to Medicine alums also believed that Phaedra had planned to provoke her ex-husband, Apollo, by inviting her then-partner Cheick to the couples' trip. However, they claimed her plot backfired.

Married to Medicine season 11 is available to stream on Peacock.

