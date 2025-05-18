Tournament of Champions alum Darnell Ferguson avoids jail time by pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges 

Tournament of Champions alum Darnell Ferguson recently appeared in court on Tuesday, May 13, the day a trial against him was set to start. He was accused of allegedly strangling and assaulting his wife in 2024. Had the celebrity chef gone to trial, he risked facing up to 30 years in prison, but by pleading guilty to a misdemeanor, he was issued a fine of $250.

Ad

As per Parade magazine, he was sentenced to a year for "criminal mischief," however, jail time was "conditionally discharged for two years," which was similar ot a probation period. The verdict meant that as long as Darnell didn't commit another crime in that period of time, he didn't have to serve time.

The Tournament of Champions alum spoke to reporters on Tuesday, as reported by Fox Network's WDRB, and said that he was "happy to move forward." The television personality further said that the plea deal showed that the charges were not what they were and that he and his wife were "happy just to move forward with life."

Ad

Trending

"This is great for the family," he said.

He further said that at times, cases could begin to look different based on different circumstances towards the end of the case and he believed that the offenses that he pled guilty to were "commensurate."

What were the charges against the Tournament of Champions alum Darnell Ferguson?

Ad

As reported by WHAS11 and Parade magazine, the Food Network star was arrested on seven criminal charges, including burglary, strangulation, terroristic threatening, menacing, criminal mischief, theft-receipt of a stolen card, and strangulation in January 2024.

At the time, the Tournament of Champions participant was arrested and had pleaded not guilty. He was released after a bond that was set at $10,000. However, on the day he was set to go to trial, Darnell pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge on May 12, 2025, which earned him a less severe punishment for the alleged crimes.

Ad

According to court documents obtained by WHAS11, the Tournament of Champions cast member illegally entered his estranged wife's house and started behaving violently. He started screaming and punching walls, which damaged her property. The documents also suggested that he grabbed her by the neck and started to strangle her.

The victim told the authorities that she fainted as she couldn't breathe. When she regained consciousness, the Tournament of Champions star was allegedly attempting to s*xually assault her.

Ad

Three months after Darnell's initial arrest, Tatahda Ferguson released a statement in favor of the celebrity chef through The Law Office of Dawn R. Elliot, PLLC. The press release stated that she felt "obligated" to speak out about the incident.

She said that she "completely" regretted the domestic incident that took place on January 2, 2024. She admitted that she and the Tournament of Champions star had their issues and that they had tried their best not to let it affect their family and their children.

Ad

"I reacted in the heat of the moment after we had an intense argument, and called the police for a matter that really didn't warrant their involvement," the statement read.

She further said that her words were "twisted" by some police officers who were trying to gain fame from Darnell's celebrity identity and said that her husband was a "good man." Tatahda added that she had never felt "unsafe or threatened" by him and praised him for being a good father.

Ad

"It hurts my heart the way he's being vilified. I am coming forward to try and do what's right to clear his name and help our family heal," she said.

She clarified that there was no "bulgary" or trespassing and that they were both comfortable with the other visiting their separate homes. She also noted that she was not in any physical danger and that the only time the Food Network star touched her was to push her away.

Ad

Ad

Tatadha also claimed that she wanted to speak out sooner, but that the legal system "manipulated the system." She further stated she didn't have "authentic guidance" or "representation" and felt her safety and well-being weren't the main agenda.

Darnell Ferguson appeared on Tournament of Champions five times as a contestant and even made the finals in season 2. He was, however, defeated by Maneet Chauhan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More