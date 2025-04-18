Was Doug Kiker hospitalized before he passed away? Former American Idol contestant’s cause of death revealed after a month

American Idol alum Doug Kiker died on March 10 at the age of 32. His death was confirmed by his sisters Angela Evans and Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez via Facebook on Wednesday. Angela wrote on March 13:

Ad

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother Douglas Kiker. He was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! [You're] singing with the [angels] now Bubba. Please pray for our family as we go [through] this very difficult time."

Ad

Trending

According to a TMZ March 14 report, Doug Kiker was admitted to the hospital, days before he passed away. Now, after a month, the cause of his death has finally been made public. According to the NY Post's April 17 story, the Denver Medical Examiner's Office confirmed on the same day that he passed away from an unintentional opioid overdose.

Former American Idol contestant Doug Kiker reportedly died of drug overdose

According to the same TMZ report, law enforcement sources informed the outlet that Kiker was taken to the hospital after a worried bystander passed him on the street. The person reportedly called 911 and voiced concerns about Kiker's appearance.

Ad

The bystander further reportedly informed the 911 operator that they thought Kiker might have been taking too many drugs. Five days later, Kiker passed away in the hospital.

Now, it has been revealed that he died of an accidental overdose. People Magazine reported on April 17 that the official cause of death was the combined toxic effects of fentanyl, methadone and amphetamines, along with cocaine.

Ad

Last month, his sister, Carrillos-Ramirez broke the news in a separate post on Facebook and wrote:

"Today I got the call that no one wants to get. We lost an amazing person today. He had the biggest smile and knew how to make you laugh. I know I didn’t raise him but I never stopped loving him. My parents did an amazing job with him."

Ad

She added:

"Douglas Kiker, you will forever be missed. Fly high. Say hey to grandma."

Evans also created a GoFundMe page to help the family with the funeral arrangements, which had received $6,308 yet. The description on the page stated that the family is dealing with "the difficult task of bringing him home and covering funeral expenses.” It added that the page was reportedly created to pay tribute to Doug Kiker's memory and give him a fitting send-off.

Ad

Meanwhile, Doug Kiker was known as The Singing Garbage Man among his Alabama peers. After he joined American Idol, the show’s regulars started using the moniker as well. In Mobile, Alabama, Kiker earned his nickname by performing while hanging from the back of a garbage truck and working a day job.

Ad

Doug Kiker, who had no previous performance experience, rose to fame in 2020 after performing a rendition of Rascal Flatts' God Bless This Broken Road in the opening moments of season 18.

In one of his last Instagram posts, published on April 21, 2022, Kiker expressed gratitude to "all the people that have shown your love and support," telling his followers:

"I may have been down but don't ever count me out I refuse to give up on all the people rooting for the dreamers of the world."

Ad

Meanwhile, after the cause of the death was revealed, Doug Kiker's family members have not said anything as of yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More