Was Doug Kiker hospitalized before he passed away? Former American Idol contestant’s cause of death revealed after a month

American Idol alum Doug Kiker died on March 10 at the age of 32. His death was confirmed by his sisters Angela Evans and Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez via Facebook on Wednesday. Angela wrote on March 13:
"It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother Douglas Kiker. He was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! [You're] singing with the [angels] now Bubba. Please pray for our family as we go [through] this very difficult time."
According to a TMZ March 14 report, Doug Kiker was admitted to the hospital, days before he passed away. Now, after a month, the cause of his death has finally been made public. According to the NY Post's April 17 story, the Denver Medical Examiner's Office confirmed on the same day that he passed away from an unintentional opioid overdose.
Former American Idol contestant Doug Kiker reportedly died of drug overdose
According to the same TMZ report, law enforcement sources informed the outlet that Kiker was taken to the hospital after a worried bystander passed him on the street. The person reportedly called 911 and voiced concerns about Kiker's appearance.
The bystander further reportedly informed the 911 operator that they thought Kiker might have been taking too many drugs. Five days later, Kiker passed away in the hospital.
Now, it has been revealed that he died of an accidental overdose. People Magazine reported on April 17 that the official cause of death was the combined toxic effects of fentanyl, methadone and amphetamines, along with cocaine.
Last month, his sister, Carrillos-Ramirez broke the news in a separate post on Facebook and wrote:
"Today I got the call that no one wants to get. We lost an amazing person today. He had the biggest smile and knew how to make you laugh. I know I didn’t raise him but I never stopped loving him. My parents did an amazing job with him."
She added:
"Douglas Kiker, you will forever be missed. Fly high. Say hey to grandma."
Evans also created a GoFundMe page to help the family with the funeral arrangements, which had received $6,308 yet. The description on the page stated that the family is dealing with "the difficult task of bringing him home and covering funeral expenses.” It added that the page was reportedly created to pay tribute to Doug Kiker's memory and give him a fitting send-off.
Meanwhile, Doug Kiker was known as The Singing Garbage Man among his Alabama peers. After he joined American Idol, the show’s regulars started using the moniker as well. In Mobile, Alabama, Kiker earned his nickname by performing while hanging from the back of a garbage truck and working a day job.
Doug Kiker, who had no previous performance experience, rose to fame in 2020 after performing a rendition of Rascal Flatts' God Bless This Broken Road in the opening moments of season 18.
In one of his last Instagram posts, published on April 21, 2022, Kiker expressed gratitude to "all the people that have shown your love and support," telling his followers:
"I may have been down but don't ever count me out I refuse to give up on all the people rooting for the dreamers of the world."
Meanwhile, after the cause of the death was revealed, Doug Kiker's family members have not said anything as of yet.