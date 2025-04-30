What happened to Val Chmerkovskiy? Dancing With the Stars alum shares wild story about kidney stone

Dancing With the Stars alum, Val Chmerkovskiy, recently shared a wild story about his kidney stone. According to Page Six’s April 29 report, on April 27, he detailed the horrible event on Instagram Stories and included an image of the stone as well.

In the post, he wrote in the caption:

“Passing a kidney stone on my flight home wasn’t part of my plans but here we are.. Baby boy was a cute little bastard, about the size of a pea, and has his papa’s eyes.”

Val's Instagram Story about his kidney stone (Image via Instagram / @valentin)

It started when Val Chmerkovskiy had a traumatic experience after returning from Spain. He described the kidney stone and pain as "brutal" and "excruciating." Earlier, he had gotten medical help in Marbella for back pain, which was actually a kidney stone-related UTI.

Val Chmerkovskiy described his experience of passing a “brutal” kidney stone

While describing his experience in the same Instagram Story, Val Chmerkovskiy wrote:

“I landed in Spain, had a little side/back pain. Taught, worked out, etc etc... I thought it was just my usual back ache. Went to bed, couldn't sleep, and had pain throughout the night. Ok. Woke up now it's throbbing, and poking. Start my day, try to walk it off, it's not going away. I can't tell if I gotta s*ht, or if it's something else..”

He continued, noting that he tried “to walk it off,” but couldn’t:

“But my side and back are now KILLING ME. So much so that uncharacteristically I decided imma go to the hospital. In Marbella lol. It was excruciating pain though. I didn't know what to do. Took some tests. Found blood in my pea…”

The Dancing With the Stars alum then further went on:

“Told me I have a urinary infection, most likely being caused by a kidney stone. Antibiotics, some painkillers. Oooof I can breathe again. Next day, I killed it. Back to normal, being myself. Finished off an amazing event…”

Talking about his feelings about the whole incident and his take on it, he said:

“Now flying home and boom, feel a little something somewhere sacred , go to the bathroom and see this little guy. I'M NEVER EATING SWEETS, OR ULTRA FRIED/GREASY FOODS AGAIN…”

In the same Instagram Story, Val Chmerkovskiy added that it all started with the "small side/back pain" he had after arriving in Spain. He experienced "pain throughout the night," which in the morning felt like "throbbing and poking."

The co-founder of Dance With Me added that he felt "back to normal" during an "amazing event" and was able to "breathe again" and "kill it" the next day.

As per People Magazine’s report from April 28, Val Chmerkovskiy later posted a joyful selfie from his dance competition, The Marbella Open, on his Instagram and wrote:

“Thank God for medicine and docs! Got me back and running, for what was such a fun event!”

Meanwhile, Val Chmerkovskiy was recently spotted while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts on April 28, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre, with his wife, Jenna Johnson.

Photos from Monday's event show the two dancers sharing a loving moment, with Chmerkovskiy kissing his wife, Johnson, while holding her close.

He wore a sleek black tux, and Johnson, who met her husband in 2014 on ABC’s ballroom show, wore a flowing white gown with a deep neckline, gold accents, and a dramatic headdress. Both smiled as they kissed.

Meanwhile, as of now, Johnson hasn't said anything about Val's experience with kidney stone.

