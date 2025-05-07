When did Jesse and Michelle Lally separate? ‘The Valley’ star addresses Michelle’s allegations of not providing spousal support 

Jesse Lally recently opened up about her split with Michelle Lally. He spoke about his ex-wife's allegations regarding their financial terms and spousal support. The couple featured in the show, The Valley, which premiered in March 2024. As per US Weekly, the couple filed for divorce just before the show released after their fifth anniversary. Moreover, Michelle had previously revealed that they had decided to split up back in October 2023, just after the filming of the show.

Ad

Michelle has also claimed that her former husband hasn't provided her with spousal and financial support since their split. However, Jesse has now denied these allegations.

Also Read: The Valley season 2 premiere recap: Jax and Brittany navigate separation while Kristen and Luke face engagement tension

Jesse Lally opens up on Michelle Lally's allegations of no financial support

Casamigos Halloween Party Returns In Beverly Hills - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

In an episode of Reality With the King podcast, published on Monday, May 5, Jesse spoke about her financial situation with Michelle Lally. While he said that he doesn't like to discuss it publicly, he explained that the couple were 50-50 business partners and that Michelle had access to all the financials.

Ad

Trending

He explained (via US Weekly):

"The real estate business as a whole in L.A. has been very bad for the last few years. But Michelle and I were 50/50 business partners. So if our business was hurting, we both share fault 50/50. In terms of our finances, Michelle had 100 percent access to all of our accounts — from the credit union to the credit cards, the savings accounts, checking accounts.”

Ad

He added:

“If there was spending [issues] and stuff like that, she had just as much of a fault as I did because she had complete control over that. So when she says things like that, it kind of hurts me because there’s no child support or alimony because we were partners in our business and we split our commissions 50/50 and we share custody 50/50.”

Ad

Jesse and Michelle also have a daughter named Isabella, who is four years old.

Also Read: The Valley Cast reveals who really leaks secrets from the boys' group chat and why no message is safe

Jesse and Michelle Lally on co-parenting Isabella

Ad

With their relationship in such a tumultuous situation, co-parenting Isabella has been hard for Jesse and Michelle Lally. However, they have both asserted that they have her best interests. In the podcast, Jesse said that Isabella is their priority. It doesn't matter what happens with him and Michelle, but they are trying to do their utmost for their daughter, who is happy as well.

Meanwhile, Michelle also spoke to US Weekly in April about how she hopes the couple reach a peaceful place for their daughter despite their split. She said:

Ad

"But I love my daughter. It’s not funny. But all I can do is smile because I always wish that one day we will get to that place. I don’t know if it will ever happen. That is my hope because I do love my daughter and I want her to see two happy parents. So all I can do is play my role in being positive.”

Ad

Michelle Lally has also confirmed that it could take a while before they are officially divorced. They have filed for it, but the process will take time. She also expressed her annoyance that Jesse doesn't have a lawyer, making it even more complicated.

Also Read: The Valley season 2: List of cast members explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More