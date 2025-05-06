When did Spencer Pratt appear on 'The Hills'? Reality TV star reveals the real catalyst of his infamous feud with co-star Lauren Conrad

Spencer Pratt recently shared his thoughts on his feud with co-star Lauren Conrad on The Hills. He spoke about their feud with Conrad on a recent preview clip from Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, set to release on May 6.
Pratt joined The Hills from the second season onwards in 2006. He is now married to Heidi Montag, who was Conrad's best friend at the time.
In the preview clip, Pratt said that the feud started when Conrad was unable to date Brody Jenner on the show. He said:
“Brody couldn’t fake-date L.C. anymore. He wanted to start getting some real clout. He was out in the club scene, there was a lot of opportunities, and then once the fake dating ended and he wasn’t down for that, she wanted her wing woman back.”
That "wing woman", notably, was Heidi Montag, who was close with Spencer at the time.
Spencer Pratt explains how he and Heidi became Lauren Conrad's villains
Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag used to stay together back during the second season of The Hills. They were best friends. However, they had a big falling out during a night out, as Spencer Pratt explained, saying:
“The final end game was—they didn’t show this—but she made Heidi go out with her on Valentine's Day when we were official. Wouldn't let her leave till like 4 a.m. They're f--king having breakfast pizza together and [Heidi’s] like, ‘I gotta go back and see Spencer.’ And [Lauren] turned it into this big thing.”
Pratt said that after this, Heidi moved out of the apartment she shared with Lauren. He added that this was also previously meant to be the couple's exit from the show itself.
However, they were later given an antagonistic angle in the show, and they also chose to remain part of it as villains. Pratt said:
“The deal was, ‘You better make them look like the worst people on the earth,’ which we are aware of. They’re, at that point, paying so much you’d be stupid not to go along with it. So that's what happened.”
Pratt and Montag, meanwhile, got married in 2009 and have two sons: Gunner (7) and Ryker (2).
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag suffered major loss during L.A. wildfires
In January 2025, a major wildfire took place in Los Angeles, leading to a widespread loss of lives, homes, and all kinds of resources. Spencer Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, also lost their home in that wildfire.
In an interview with E! News, aired on April 9, Pratt spoke about his emotions of dealing with that loss. He said:
“It’s not peace—it’s anger. It’s horrific."
As the couple looks to rebuild their lives, Heidi has been gaining traction in the music industry. She also featured on the red carpet at Billboard's Women in Music event on March 29.
She also spoke to E! News about the wildfire and their loss in February, saying:
“It seems kind of like old news to other people, but there's a long road ahead and it's gonna take years to get our life back. And hopefully we can.”
Pratt asserted that the couple and their children are looking to turn anger into positivity. Pratt's parents had also lost their home during the wildfire.
