When did Spencer Pratt appear on 'The Hills'? Reality TV star reveals the real catalyst of his infamous feud with co-star Lauren Conrad

Spencer Pratt recently shared his thoughts on his feud with co-star Lauren Conrad on The Hills. He spoke about their feud with Conrad on a recent preview clip from Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, set to release on May 6.

Ad

Pratt joined The Hills from the second season onwards in 2006. He is now married to Heidi Montag, who was Conrad's best friend at the time.

In the preview clip, Pratt said that the feud started when Conrad was unable to date Brody Jenner on the show. He said:

“Brody couldn’t fake-date L.C. anymore. He wanted to start getting some real clout. He was out in the club scene, there was a lot of opportunities, and then once the fake dating ended and he wasn’t down for that, she wanted her wing woman back.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

That "wing woman", notably, was Heidi Montag, who was close with Spencer at the time.

Spencer Pratt explains how he and Heidi became Lauren Conrad's villains

Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt, and their son Connor attend the party for the premiere of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings" (Image via Getty)

Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag used to stay together back during the second season of The Hills. They were best friends. However, they had a big falling out during a night out, as Spencer Pratt explained, saying:

Ad

“The final end game was—they didn’t show this—but she made Heidi go out with her on Valentine's Day when we were official. Wouldn't let her leave till like 4 a.m. They're f--king having breakfast pizza together and [Heidi’s] like, ‘I gotta go back and see Spencer.’ And [Lauren] turned it into this big thing.”

Ad

Pratt said that after this, Heidi moved out of the apartment she shared with Lauren. He added that this was also previously meant to be the couple's exit from the show itself.

However, they were later given an antagonistic angle in the show, and they also chose to remain part of it as villains. Pratt said:

“The deal was, ‘You better make them look like the worst people on the earth,’ which we are aware of. They’re, at that point, paying so much you’d be stupid not to go along with it. So that's what happened.”

Ad

Pratt and Montag, meanwhile, got married in 2009 and have two sons: Gunner (7) and Ryker (2).

Also read: "That $40,000" — Got to Get Out star Spencer Pratt shares that his entire prize went to taxes and team fees

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag suffered major loss during L.A. wildfires

Spencer Pratt is seen watching the wildfire as it approaches his house on January 7, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, California (Image via Getty)

In January 2025, a major wildfire took place in Los Angeles, leading to a widespread loss of lives, homes, and all kinds of resources. Spencer Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, also lost their home in that wildfire.

Ad

In an interview with E! News, aired on April 9, Pratt spoke about his emotions of dealing with that loss. He said:

“It’s not peace—it’s anger. It’s horrific."

As the couple looks to rebuild their lives, Heidi has been gaining traction in the music industry. She also featured on the red carpet at Billboard's Women in Music event on March 29.

She also spoke to E! News about the wildfire and their loss in February, saying:

Ad

“It seems kind of like old news to other people, but there's a long road ahead and it's gonna take years to get our life back. And hopefully we can.”

Pratt asserted that the couple and their children are looking to turn anger into positivity. Pratt's parents had also lost their home during the wildfire.

Also read: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag net worth: Fortune explored as couple sue city of L.A. after losing home in palisades fire

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More