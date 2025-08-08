When will Lego Masters Jr. air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Lego Masters Jr. is scheduled to release on Fox on August 18, according to Variety. The Fox series is all set to team up junior Lego fanatics with several celebrities to build the perfect Lego set. The series is going to be four weeks long, and the contestants will be aged 9-17.The Lego builders will be tasked with building a set based on a particular theme. The winner will take home a cash prize of $50,000, along with the winning title of Lego Master JR. champion.Lego Masters Jr 2025: Cast informationLego Masters Jr. contestants are going to have their fair share of fun while building sets with Porsha Williams, Andy Richter, Ravi V. Patel, Alison Sweeney, and Jordin Sparks. Ravi V Patel will be paired with Hudson and Vincent.Some familiar faces are also reportedly set to make their return as panellists, including 'brickmasters' Amy Corbett and Boone Langston. Viewers may know Langston as a Lego designer, and he also starred in Lego Masters season 1.Some of the celebrities have opened up about their excitement about the brand new Fox spin-off series. In the exclusive interview with Variety, Ravi V. Patel admitted that he is such a big fan of Legos that he reached out to the makers to be a part of the upcoming Fox show. “I grew up in Lego, and I’m a big fan of the show. But I had like one big box of Lego. This show made me realize that I needed way more. I did this for my kids. I cannot wait to watch with them. I’m hoping it impresses them,” Patel stated. Lego Masters Jr.: Host and other details View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPopular television figure Kelly Osbourne is all set to host the much-anticipated Lego Masters Jr. She has earlier hosted shows including Fashion Police and Project Catwalk.Alison Sweeney also shared her experience with Variety, while revealing how her children were excited for her.“Ben is 20 now, but when he was younger, he had a massive Lego collection so he was particularly psyched for me to be on the show. Megan is now 16, and she is very competitive, so she was pumping me up beforehand saying, ‘You got this, Mom!’” Sweeney said. She added:“My kids laughed when I told them I was ‘mom-ing’ my teammates when they’d get feisty with each other.” Jordan Sparks also expressed her excitement about the show, alongside stating that building Legos has been calming for her. However, Sparks admitted that she is not a pro at it, but will surely be good at reading the instruction booklet. Jordan Sparks is paired with Stella and Chelle, while Andy Richter will be paired with Will and Crosby.The upcoming Fox spin-off series has been produced by Endemol Shine.Lego Masters season 5 is already airing on the channel, featuring actor Will Arnett as the host. Nick Cannon will be the new host of the show as it heads into its sixth season.