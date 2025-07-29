Lego Masters season 5 finale: Winner revealed

LEGO Masters season 5, which premiered on May 19, 2025, has come to an end with the finale episode 10 released on July 28, 2025. Per the format of the show, the contestants competed in LEGO-making challenges, which were skillfully judged by Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett, designers at the LEGO Group.In third place were Anthony and Joe, known for their mechanical skills, followed by creatively driven Ben and Michael in second place. Sage and Ian took home the win after they executed the finale theme perfectly.The winning duo took home the $100,000 prize money, the winner's trophy, and the title of LEGO Masters season 5 champions. Moreover, Will Arnett, the host of the season, also announced that the LEGO piece of the winning team would be displayed at Legoland in New York.What went down in LEGO Masters season 5 finale?For the finale LEGO Masters challenge, the competitors were asked to use their creativity to the fullest by building their most ambitious LEGO build. They were given 24 hours to finish their projects. The three finalist teams had to max out, not only on their creativity, but also on their ideas and their technical skills to take home the victory. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnthony and Joe's piece was called The Ballerina, and it was so full of creativity and technical expertise that some fans thought it could be adapted into the official LEGO sets. Ben and Michael made a sci-fi-themed LEGO piece called The Brothers. A fan stated,&quot;I really liked &quot;The Brothers&quot; final build and think they should've won. Sage and Ian are so humble, congrats!&quot;Sage and Ian, the brother-sister duo, built a piece called Our Story. It was a wizard-themed creation and had a narrative to back it up. Fans noted that it was more personal, so the chances of it getting adapted commercially were low. They thought this might impact their win.Anthony and Joe created their piece in honour of their wives because Anthony's wife danced while Joe's wife did music for ballet. In their sci-fi build, Ben and Michael manifested their own characters. The winning team's structure was something they said would make their dreams come true, and to stand out, they even decided to add more colours. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSage and Ian didn't get their win easily as they encountered problems connecting their wizard's arms with the ball joint. Anthony and Joe had problems with the hippo in the structure because it fell off, and they had limited time to build another one.The LEGO Masters finalists were also visited by their friends, family, and the surprise made most of them emotional. To work around their problem with the arm of the wizard, Sage and Ian creatively added a candle and a flame to their piece. This made the arm work well and also added an edge to their build. It now looked like the wizard was on fire.Joe and Anthony ran out of time building their fallen hippo, so it didn’t turn out as planned. They finished in third place, making judging easier since only Sage and Ian, and Ben and Michael had complete builds. Sage and Ian's structure was better, so they won.For more updates on LEGO Masters season 5, fans of the show can follow its official Instagram page, @legomastersfox.