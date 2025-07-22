LEGO Masters: Who is going to replace Will Arnett as host next season?

Fox's LEGO Masters is undergoing a major change as it heads into its sixth season. After five successful seasons with Will Arnett as the host, the beloved Lego-building competition series welcomes a new host, Nick Cannon, starting season 6. The announcement signals the end of an era for the show as Arnett steps down due to scheduling conflicts, as per Deadline.Cannon, who also hosts The Masked Singer on Fox and is a well-known presenter, is set to contribute his expertise to the franchise. Season 6 production has already begun, with the Legoland California Resort hosting in-person auditions.Inspired by the British series of the same name that premiered in 2017, LEGO Masters aired on Fox in 2020, with the fifth season currently airing.Nick Cannon steps in as the new host of LEGO Masters View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn June 13, 2025, Fox announced that Nick Cannon will host season 6 of the LEGO-building show, succeeding Will Arnett after his five-season tenure. Experienced actor, rapper, and performer Cannon, who has appeared on shows like The Masked Singer and Wild 'N Out, said he was thrilled to be a part of the show.&quot;I'm a huge fan of LEGO Masters. It's an honor to join the series and host another show with my Fox family. Season six we're bringing an action-packed hour full of family fun, passion, and for the first time ever, in-person audition episodes,&quot; Cannon said in a statement, according to Deadline.The announcement was also made on Instagram, where the post teased, &quot;Ready to unbox some bricktastic news?&quot; after which the rapper unboxed a small LEGO figure of himself as the camera zoomed out.&quot;Oh yeah! I bet you didn't see this coming! It's me, Nick Cannon, your new host of LEGO Masters!&quot; he said.What's next for Will Arnett and LEGO Masters? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostProducers and the network have commended Will Arnett's efforts in hosting the show for the past five seasons. Sharon Levy, CEO of Endemol Shine North America, called him &quot;phenomenal&quot; and credited his &quot;comedic brilliance&quot; with laying the groundwork for the show's success. Nick Cannon replaced Arnett after the latter left the show because of scheduling difficulties.Arnett is set to write and star in Bradley Cooper's upcoming film, Is This Thing On?, alongside Laura Dern, Amy Sedaris, Christine Ebersole, and Sean Hayes. He is also set to reprise his role as the voice of the villainous clown Sweet Tooth in Peacock's Twisted Metal, which also stars Anthony Mackie.The show follows as teams of two compete in creative challenges. Those who make it through the live auditions have to fight for the $100,000 prize money and the title of LEGO Masters champion.Fox executives have expressed their confidence in Nick Cannon's ability to carry the torch passed on by Will Arnett.&quot;Originally launched with the wonderful Will Arnett, the show now enters an exciting next chapter with Nick Cannon at the helm, who brings a new fun energy to the competition,&quot; Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, stated.With auditions underway, season 6 is set to premiere in the second half of 2025 or the first half of the 2026 TV season. Fans won't have to wait long to see the show back with a new face presenting.Stay tuned to see when LEGO Masters season 6 will air on Fox.