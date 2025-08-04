The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams set to appear in upcoming season of Brilliant Minds

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams is set to appear as a guest star in the upcoming second season of NBC's Brilliant Minds. According to Variety's report, published on July 31, 2025, Porsha will star in the medical drama alongside Younger star Molly Bernard, Love on the Spectrum alum Connor Tomlinson, and Smallville's Laura Vandervoort as the newest additions.According to the report, the Bravo fame will appear in the first episode of the new season, playing the role of Bitsy, described as &quot;an affluent Upper West Side housewife who sees Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) at her private practice. She knows all the gossip about everyone, on every medical board in New York City.&quot;Porsha is represented by Karen Kinney Entertainment, UTA, Fox Rothschild LLP, and Align Public Relations. Her role in the NBC drama is designed to match her reputation as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, where the ladies are known for sharing gossip and provoking controversies.Moreover, it is not the first time viewers will see Porsha in a role outside of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She has previously worked on a few TV projects and has also been involved in theater.More details on The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams' new project, Brilliant Minds View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPorsha is renowned for being a housewife on the hit Bravo show, having had her first lengthy run from 2012 to 2021. She eventually parted ways with the show; however, she returned to the franchise in 2024.While she is popular for being a cast member on the Bravo reality TV series, her portfolio includes other creative ventures as well. In 2017, Porsha appeared in the TV movie Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. The following year, she starred in FOX's Star.However, that was not all. Porsha has also had some experience in live theater, with a supporting role in A Mother's Love in 2014, in which she sang in the production. The play was arranged by her Bravo co-star Kandi Burruss. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Variety's report, Porsha and Laura will both appear in the first episode of the upcoming season of Brilliant Minds. Meanwhile, Molly will pop in for episode two and Connor for episode three. While The Real Housewives of Atlanta fame will play Bitsy, Laura will appear as Cynthia Grudko, whose character description reads:&quot;It’s not easy being an MMA fighter’s wife and raising two kids. When her husband Tommy starts experiencing strange symptoms, Cynthia fights by advocating for his health - even when his coach might not agree.&quot;Molly will take on the role of Lauren Brooks, described as a young professional searching for love. However, she finds herself in her &quot;worst nightmare,&quot; a mental health crisis, while filming a reality dating show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLastly, the Love on the Spectrum star, Connor, is set to appear as Tom, a character who &quot;lives in a group home and has an affinity for the spy genre.&quot;&quot;He crosses our doctors while they’re out investigating a medical mystery,&quot; his description reads.The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the other guest cast will appear alongside season 2 additions Bellamy Young and Al Calderon. Zachary Quinto, Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, and Teddy Sears will return to Brilliant Minds from season 1 of the series.Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will have to wait a while longer to watch Porsha in the role of Bitsy, as the NBC medical drama is set to premiere on September 22, 2025.The Real Housewives of Atlanta episodes are streaming now only on Peacock.